Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.29
|-0.27
|27.65
|26.55
|-14.56
|223.54
|48.99
|-1.76
|-4.98
|1.22
|-0.84
|-27.99
|184.77
|82.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gati Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TG1995PLC020121 and registration number is 020121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gati Ltd. is ₹1,913.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gati Ltd. is -627.88 and PB ratio of Gati Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gati Ltd. is ₹147.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gati Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gati Ltd. is ₹195.10 and 52-week low of Gati Ltd. is ₹97.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.