Gati Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GATI LTD.

Sector : Couriers | Smallcap | NSE
₹147.05 Closed
-0.07-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gati Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.10₹149.30
₹147.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.50₹195.10
₹147.05
Open Price
₹147.45
Prev. Close
₹147.15
Volume
2,66,119

Gati Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.83
  • R2150.67
  • R3152.03
  • Pivot
    147.47
  • S1145.63
  • S2144.27
  • S3142.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5171.46148.14
  • 10173.88149.54
  • 20170.31149.12
  • 50171.19141.87
  • 100156.63135.69
  • 200162.15136.16

Gati Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.29-0.2727.6526.55-14.56223.5448.99
-1.76-4.981.22-0.84-27.99184.7782.36

Gati Ltd. Share Holdings

Gati Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gati Ltd.

Gati Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011TG1995PLC020121 and registration number is 020121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Cynthia Dsouza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Lal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Yasuyuki Tani
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Gati Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gati Ltd.?

The market cap of Gati Ltd. is ₹1,913.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gati Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gati Ltd. is -627.88 and PB ratio of Gati Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gati Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gati Ltd. is ₹147.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gati Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gati Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gati Ltd. is ₹195.10 and 52-week low of Gati Ltd. is ₹97.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

