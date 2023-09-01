What is the Market Cap of Gati Ltd.? The market cap of Gati Ltd. is ₹1,913.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gati Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gati Ltd. is -627.88 and PB ratio of Gati Ltd. is 2.75 as on .

What is the share price of Gati Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gati Ltd. is ₹147.05 as on .