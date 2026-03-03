Here's the live share price of Garuda Construction and Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Garuda Construction and Engineering has gained 10.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 64.37%.
Garuda Construction and Engineering’s current P/E of 15.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|-3.75
|5.10
|-17.99
|-13.98
|69.27
|17.49
|10.15
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Garuda Construction and Engineering has gained 69.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Garuda Construction and Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|181.57
|181.14
|10
|189.71
|183.78
|20
|183.45
|183.67
|50
|183.5
|185.8
|100
|196.96
|187.15
|200
|177.6
|174.83
In the latest quarter, Garuda Construction and Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.01%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,94,387
|0.55
|6.11
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:56 PM IST
|Garuda Con. & Engg. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12 February, 2026.
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:50 PM IST
|Garuda Con. & Engg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12 February, 2026.
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:43 PM IST
|Garuda Con. & Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Dec 03, 2025, 12:51 AM IST
|Garuda Construction - Voting Result Of E-Voting In Relation To 01St Extra - Ordinary General Meeting For Financial Year 2025-
|Dec 03, 2025, 12:41 AM IST
|Garuda Construction - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400MH2010PLC207963 and registration number is 207963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹173.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Garuda Construction and Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹1,611.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garuda Construction and Engineering are ₹175.15 and ₹162.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garuda Construction and Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹249.45 and 52-week low of Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹85.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Garuda Construction and Engineering has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, 7.68% for the past month, -18.64% over 3 months, 64.37% over 1 year, 17.49% across 3 years, and 10.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garuda Construction and Engineering are 15.20 and 3.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.