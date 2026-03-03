Facebook Pixel Code
Garuda Construction and Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARUDA CONSTRUCTION AND ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Garuda Construction and Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹173.25 Closed
-2.75₹ -4.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Garuda Construction and Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.05₹175.15
₹173.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.50₹249.45
₹173.25
Open Price
₹162.05
Prev. Close
₹178.15
Volume
31,328

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Garuda Construction and Engineering has gained 10.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 64.37%.

Garuda Construction and Engineering’s current P/E of 15.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garuda Construction and Engineering		-3.755.10-17.99-13.9869.2717.4910.15
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Garuda Construction and Engineering has gained 69.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Garuda Construction and Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Garuda Construction and Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Garuda Construction and Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5181.57181.14
10189.71183.78
20183.45183.67
50183.5185.8
100196.96187.15
200177.6174.83

Garuda Construction and Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garuda Construction and Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.01%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,94,3870.556.11

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Garuda Construction and Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 2:56 PM ISTGaruda Con. & Engg. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12 February, 2026.
Feb 12, 2026, 2:50 PM ISTGaruda Con. & Engg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12 February, 2026.
Feb 09, 2026, 7:43 PM ISTGaruda Con. & Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
Dec 03, 2025, 12:51 AM ISTGaruda Construction - Voting Result Of E-Voting In Relation To 01St Extra - Ordinary General Meeting For Financial Year 2025-
Dec 03, 2025, 12:41 AM ISTGaruda Construction - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

About Garuda Construction and Engineering

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400MH2010PLC207963 and registration number is 207963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pravinkumar Brijendra Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Ramanand Pareek
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateshkumar K Tirupatipanyam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Laxman Bangera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Garuda Construction and Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Garuda Construction and Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹173.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garuda Construction and Engineering?

The Garuda Construction and Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garuda Construction and Engineering?

The market cap of Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹1,611.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garuda Construction and Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garuda Construction and Engineering are ₹175.15 and ₹162.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garuda Construction and Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garuda Construction and Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹249.45 and 52-week low of Garuda Construction and Engineering is ₹85.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Garuda Construction and Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garuda Construction and Engineering has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, 7.68% for the past month, -18.64% over 3 months, 64.37% over 1 year, 17.49% across 3 years, and 10.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garuda Construction and Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garuda Construction and Engineering are 15.20 and 3.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Garuda Construction and Engineering News

