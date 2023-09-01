Follow Us

GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.50 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.50₹9.50
₹9.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.56₹9.50
₹9.50
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹9.50
Volume
0

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.5
  • R29.5
  • R39.5
  • Pivot
    9.5
  • S19.5
  • S29.5
  • S39.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.619.27
  • 105.518.75
  • 205.118.01
  • 505.017.2
  • 1007.649.08
  • 2007.460

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00040.3270.8686.6486.64
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garodia Chemicals Ltd.

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC070321 and registration number is 070321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Garodia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kunal Naik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brian Fernandes
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garodia Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6.84 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is -70.37 and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is -1.57 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9.50 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garodia Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹5.56 as on Jul 21, 2023.

