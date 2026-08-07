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Garodia Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARODIA CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Garodia Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.67 Closed
4.81₹ 0.49
As on Dec 09, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garodia Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.67₹10.67
₹10.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.01₹13.44
₹10.67
Open Price
₹10.67
Prev. Close
₹10.18
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Garodia Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garodia Chemicals		10.0037.6868.8331.8940.2120.3612.66
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garodia Chemicals has gained 40.21% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Garodia Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Garodia Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garodia Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.99.95
109.189.34
208.048.81
509.548.67
1008.338.59
2007.359.23

Source: Dion Global

Garodia Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garodia Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 3.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garodia Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTGarodia Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTGarodia Chemicals - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTGarodia Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E., Friday, May 29, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTGarodia Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E., Friday, May 29, 2026
May 25, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTGarodia Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And

Source: Dion Global

About Garodia Chemicals

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC070321 and registration number is 070321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Subhash Salunkhe
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Ravindra Sabnis
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suraj Kodak
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Megha Brahmankar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyashri Nilesh Devrale
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Garodia Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Garodia Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garodia Chemicals is ₹10.67 as on Dec 09, 2025.

What kind of stock is Garodia Chemicals?

The Garodia Chemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garodia Chemicals?

The market cap of Garodia Chemicals is ₹5.62 Cr as on Dec 09, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garodia Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garodia Chemicals are ₹10.67 and ₹10.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garodia Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garodia Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garodia Chemicals is ₹13.44 and 52-week low of Garodia Chemicals is ₹6.01 as on Dec 09, 2025.

How has the Garodia Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garodia Chemicals has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 37.68% for the past month, 68.83% over 3 months, 40.21% over 1 year, 20.36% across 3 years, and 12.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals are 0.14 and -2.00 on Dec 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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