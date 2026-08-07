Here's the live share price of Garodia Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garodia Chemicals
|10.00
|37.68
|68.83
|31.89
|40.21
|20.36
|12.66
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garodia Chemicals has gained 40.21% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Garodia Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.9
|9.95
|10
|9.18
|9.34
|20
|8.04
|8.81
|50
|9.54
|8.67
|100
|8.33
|8.59
|200
|7.35
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garodia Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 3.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Garodia Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Garodia Chemicals - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Garodia Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E., Friday, May 29, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Garodia Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E., Friday, May 29, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Garodia Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Source: Dion Global
Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC070321 and registration number is 070321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garodia Chemicals is ₹10.67 as on Dec 09, 2025.
The Garodia Chemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garodia Chemicals is ₹5.62 Cr as on Dec 09, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garodia Chemicals are ₹10.67 and ₹10.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garodia Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garodia Chemicals is ₹13.44 and 52-week low of Garodia Chemicals is ₹6.01 as on Dec 09, 2025.
The Garodia Chemicals has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 37.68% for the past month, 68.83% over 3 months, 40.21% over 1 year, 20.36% across 3 years, and 12.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals are 0.14 and -2.00 on Dec 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global