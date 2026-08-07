What is the share price of Garodia Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garodia Chemicals is ₹10.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Garodia Chemicals? The Garodia Chemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garodia Chemicals? The market cap of Garodia Chemicals is ₹5.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garodia Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garodia Chemicals are ₹10.67 and ₹10.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garodia Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garodia Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garodia Chemicals is ₹13.44 and 52-week low of Garodia Chemicals is ₹6.01 as on .

How has the Garodia Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Garodia Chemicals has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 37.68% for the past month, 68.83% over 3 months, 40.21% over 1 year, 20.36% across 3 years, and 12.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals are 0.14 and -2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global