What is the Market Cap of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is -70.37 and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is -1.57 as on .

What is the share price of Garodia Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9.50 as on .