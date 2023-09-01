Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|40.32
|70.86
|86.64
|86.64
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC070321 and registration number is 070321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6.84 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is -70.37 and PB ratio of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is -1.57 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9.50 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garodia Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Garodia Chemicals Ltd. is ₹5.56 as on Jul 21, 2023.