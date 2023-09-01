Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garnet International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1995PLC093448 and registration number is 093448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garnet International Ltd. is ₹98.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garnet International Ltd. is 230.51 and PB ratio of Garnet International Ltd. is 3.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet International Ltd. is ₹50.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet International Ltd. is ₹84.45 and 52-week low of Garnet International Ltd. is ₹31.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.