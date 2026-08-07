What is the share price of Garnet International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet International is ₹61.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Garnet International? The Garnet International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet International? The market cap of Garnet International is ₹121.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garnet International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garnet International are ₹62.05 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garnet International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet International is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Garnet International is ₹42.00 as on .

How has the Garnet International performed historically in terms of returns? The Garnet International has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 0.58% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -49.94% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 28.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garnet International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garnet International are 25.62 and 2.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global