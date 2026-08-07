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Garnet International Share Price

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BSE

GARNET INTERNATIONAL

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Garnet International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.98 Closed
0.10₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garnet International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹62.05
₹61.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹135.00
₹61.98
Open Price
₹62.05
Prev. Close
₹61.92
Volume
909

Source: Dion Global

Garnet International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garnet International		-5.790.583.23-2.04-49.9411.2928.27
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garnet International has declined 49.94% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Garnet International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Garnet International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garnet International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.7164.55
1064.9364.72
2064.1264.67
5064.5963.75
10059.9963.93
20067.6971.42

Source: Dion Global

Garnet International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garnet International saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garnet International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTGarnet International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTGarnet International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 30, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTGarnet International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTGarnet International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 25, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTGarnet International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Garnet International

Garnet International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1995PLC093448 and registration number is 093448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Gaggar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ramakant Gaggar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Lotlikar
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Gaur
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Kanth Bhangadia
    Director
  • Mr. Navratan Gaggar
    Director

FAQs on Garnet International Share Price

What is the share price of Garnet International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet International is ₹61.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garnet International?

The Garnet International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet International?

The market cap of Garnet International is ₹121.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garnet International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garnet International are ₹62.05 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garnet International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet International is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Garnet International is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garnet International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garnet International has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 0.58% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -49.94% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 28.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garnet International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garnet International are 25.62 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Garnet International News

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