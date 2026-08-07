Here's the live share price of Garnet International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garnet International
|-5.79
|0.58
|3.23
|-2.04
|-49.94
|11.29
|28.27
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garnet International has declined 49.94% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Garnet International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.71
|64.55
|10
|64.93
|64.72
|20
|64.12
|64.67
|50
|64.59
|63.75
|100
|59.99
|63.93
|200
|67.69
|71.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garnet International saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Garnet International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Garnet International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Garnet International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Garnet International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Garnet International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Garnet International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1995PLC093448 and registration number is 093448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet International is ₹61.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garnet International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garnet International is ₹121.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garnet International are ₹62.05 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet International is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Garnet International is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garnet International has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 0.58% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -49.94% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 28.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garnet International are 25.62 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global