GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.02 Closed
5.282.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garnet International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.85₹53.50
₹50.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.60₹84.45
₹50.02
Open Price
₹48.48
Prev. Close
₹47.51
Volume
15,748

Garnet International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.4
  • R256.77
  • R360.05
  • Pivot
    50.12
  • S146.75
  • S243.47
  • S340.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.845.37
  • 1042.3344.94
  • 2042.6245.27
  • 5044.9748.07
  • 10044.0250.94
  • 20062.5952.58

Garnet International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.447.36-5.80-20.419.2193.50-26.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Garnet International Ltd. Share Holdings

Garnet International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRights issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garnet International Ltd.

Garnet International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1995PLC093448 and registration number is 093448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Gaggar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ramakant Gaggar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navratan Gaggar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Lotlikar
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Kanth Bhangadia
    Director
  • Mr. Shyaam Taaparia
    Director

FAQs on Garnet International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet International Ltd.?

The market cap of Garnet International Ltd. is ₹98.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garnet International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garnet International Ltd. is 230.51 and PB ratio of Garnet International Ltd. is 3.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garnet International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet International Ltd. is ₹50.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garnet International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet International Ltd. is ₹84.45 and 52-week low of Garnet International Ltd. is ₹31.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

