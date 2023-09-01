What is the Market Cap of Garnet Construction Ltd.? The market cap of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹22.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd.? P/E ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd. is 74.43 and PB ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd. is 0.25 as on .

What is the share price of Garnet Construction Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹16.45 as on .