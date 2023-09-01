Follow Us

Garnet Construction Ltd. Share Price

GARNET CONSTRUCTION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.45 Closed
19.992.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Garnet Construction Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.26₹16.45
₹16.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹23.65
₹16.45
Open Price
₹14.24
Prev. Close
₹13.71
Volume
53,814

Garnet Construction Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.51
  • R218.58
  • R320.7
  • Pivot
    15.39
  • S114.32
  • S212.2
  • S311.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.213.57
  • 1020.4113.58
  • 2020.6613.72
  • 5021.0214.14
  • 10021.8314.56
  • 20024.5315.85

Garnet Construction Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.0313.688.2216.17-23.8479.19-13.42
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Garnet Construction Ltd. Share Holdings

Garnet Construction Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garnet Construction Ltd.

Garnet Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC069044 and registration number is 069044. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishan Kumar Kedia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kedia
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Sanjay Kedia
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Shiromani Chauhan
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Jadhav
    Director
  • Ms. Sirya Vakil Siddiqui
    Director

FAQs on Garnet Construction Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet Construction Ltd.?

The market cap of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹22.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd. is 74.43 and PB ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garnet Construction Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹16.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garnet Construction Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

