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Garnet Construction Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARNET CONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Garnet Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.71 Closed
0.06₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garnet Construction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.35₹67.85
₹65.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.75₹116.00
₹65.71
Open Price
₹66.98
Prev. Close
₹65.67
Volume
2,331

Source: Dion Global

Garnet Construction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garnet Construction		-3.08-6.02-25.66-32.3975.767.8316.94
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.523.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.61.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.59.913.4346.2656
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.42.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-727.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.4-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.911.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.2-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garnet Construction has gained 75.70% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Garnet Construction has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Garnet Construction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garnet Construction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.5366.5
1067.7767.15
2068.3968.23
5073.5872.12
10079.9574.88
20075.971.29

Source: Dion Global

Garnet Construction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garnet Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garnet Construction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTGarnet Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For 14Th August 2026 To Consider The Unaudited S
Jul 18, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTGarnet Construction - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTGarnet Construction - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,2026
May 30, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTGarnet Construction - Financials Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 21, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTGarnet Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.

Source: Dion Global

About Garnet Construction

Garnet Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC069044 and registration number is 069044. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishan Kumar Kedia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kedia
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Sanjay Kedia
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Jitendra Jadhav
    Director
  • Ms. Sirya Vakil Siddiqui
    Director
  • Mr. Akash Kamble
    Director

FAQs on Garnet Construction Share Price

What is the share price of Garnet Construction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet Construction is ₹65.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garnet Construction?

The Garnet Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet Construction?

The market cap of Garnet Construction is ₹91.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garnet Construction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garnet Construction are ₹67.85 and ₹64.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garnet Construction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet Construction is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Garnet Construction is ₹34.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garnet Construction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garnet Construction has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -6.02% for the past month, -25.66% over 3 months, 75.7% over 1 year, 67.83% across 3 years, and 16.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garnet Construction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garnet Construction are 0.00 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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