Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.03
|13.68
|8.22
|16.17
|-23.84
|79.19
|-13.42
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garnet Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC069044 and registration number is 069044. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹22.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd. is 74.43 and PB ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹16.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of Garnet Construction Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.