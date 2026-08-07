What is the share price of Garnet Construction? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet Construction is ₹65.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Garnet Construction? The Garnet Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet Construction? The market cap of Garnet Construction is ₹91.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garnet Construction? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garnet Construction are ₹67.85 and ₹64.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garnet Construction? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet Construction is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Garnet Construction is ₹34.75 as on .

How has the Garnet Construction performed historically in terms of returns? The Garnet Construction has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -6.02% for the past month, -25.66% over 3 months, 75.7% over 1 year, 67.83% across 3 years, and 16.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garnet Construction? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garnet Construction are 0.00 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global