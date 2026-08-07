Here's the live share price of Garnet Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garnet Construction
|-3.08
|-6.02
|-25.66
|-32.39
|75.7
|67.83
|16.94
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.5
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.6
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.5
|9.9
|13.43
|46.26
|56
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.4
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.4
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.9
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.2
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garnet Construction has gained 75.70% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Garnet Construction has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.53
|66.5
|10
|67.77
|67.15
|20
|68.39
|68.23
|50
|73.58
|72.12
|100
|79.95
|74.88
|200
|75.9
|71.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garnet Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Garnet Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For 14Th August 2026 To Consider The Unaudited S
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Garnet Construction - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Garnet Construction - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,2026
|May 30, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Garnet Construction - Financials Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 21, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Garnet Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.
Source: Dion Global
Garnet Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1992PLC069044 and registration number is 069044. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garnet Construction is ₹65.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garnet Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garnet Construction is ₹91.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garnet Construction are ₹67.85 and ₹64.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garnet Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garnet Construction is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Garnet Construction is ₹34.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garnet Construction has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -6.02% for the past month, -25.66% over 3 months, 75.7% over 1 year, 67.83% across 3 years, and 16.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garnet Construction are 0.00 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global