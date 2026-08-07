What is the share price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹1.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Garment Mantra Lifestyle? The Garment Mantra Lifestyle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle? The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹58.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garment Mantra Lifestyle? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle are ₹1.15 and ₹1.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garment Mantra Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹1.10 as on .

How has the Garment Mantra Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns? The Garment Mantra Lifestyle has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, -12.83% across 3 years, and -29.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle are 12.23 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global