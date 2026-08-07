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Garment Mantra Lifestyle Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARMENT MANTRA LIFESTYLE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.14 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garment Mantra Lifestyle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.13₹1.15
₹1.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹2.29
₹1.14
Open Price
₹1.13
Prev. Close
₹1.14
Volume
1,99,003

Source: Dion Global

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garment Mantra Lifestyle		-0.870.88-8.80-30.91-31.33-12.83-29.60
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garment Mantra Lifestyle has declined 31.33% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Garment Mantra Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.161.15
101.141.14
201.141.14
501.161.18
1001.281.26
2001.41.37

Source: Dion Global

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garment Mantra Lifestyle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garment Mantra Lifestyle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTGarment Mantra Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Jul 28, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTGarment Mantra Life - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTGarment Mantra Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTGarment Mantra Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTGarment Mantra Life - Outcome Of Board Meeting 28072026

Source: Dion Global

About Garment Mantra Lifestyle

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2011PLC017586 and registration number is 017586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Aggarwal Prem
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Deva Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Muthiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Babu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garment Mantra Lifestyle Share Price

What is the share price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹1.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garment Mantra Lifestyle?

The Garment Mantra Lifestyle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle?

The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹58.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garment Mantra Lifestyle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle are ₹1.15 and ₹1.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garment Mantra Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garment Mantra Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garment Mantra Lifestyle has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, -12.83% across 3 years, and -29.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle are 12.23 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Garment Mantra Lifestyle News

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