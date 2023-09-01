Follow Us

GARMENT MANTRA LIFESTYLE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.55 Closed
0.440.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.40₹4.78
₹4.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.78₹6.60
₹4.55
Open Price
₹4.55
Prev. Close
₹4.53
Volume
90,426

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.75
  • R24.96
  • R35.13
  • Pivot
    4.58
  • S14.37
  • S24.2
  • S33.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.114.5
  • 105.184.51
  • 205.394.56
  • 505.224.65
  • 1005.194.72
  • 2008.355.1

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.11-4.21-5.21-5.413.4116.67138.63
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Share Holdings

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2011PLC017586 and registration number is 017586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Dinanath Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Aggarwal Prem
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ashmita Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. R Senthil Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Thirumurugan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd.?

The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹45.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is 68.73 and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹6.60 and 52-week low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is ₹3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

