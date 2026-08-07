Here's the live share price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garment Mantra Lifestyle
|-0.87
|0.88
|-8.80
|-30.91
|-31.33
|-12.83
|-29.60
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garment Mantra Lifestyle has declined 31.33% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Garment Mantra Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.16
|1.15
|10
|1.14
|1.14
|20
|1.14
|1.14
|50
|1.16
|1.18
|100
|1.28
|1.26
|200
|1.4
|1.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garment Mantra Lifestyle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Garment Mantra Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Garment Mantra Life - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Garment Mantra Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Garment Mantra Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Garment Mantra Life - Outcome Of Board Meeting 28072026
Source: Dion Global
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2011PLC017586 and registration number is 017586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹1.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garment Mantra Lifestyle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹58.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garment Mantra Lifestyle are ₹1.15 and ₹1.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garment Mantra Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garment Mantra Lifestyle has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, -12.83% across 3 years, and -29.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle are 12.23 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global