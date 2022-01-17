GARI token listing: Chingari App’s social crypto token to list on OKEx – check price, allotment details

Chingari – GARI Token Listing Price, Allotment Details: Crypto exchange OKEx on Monday (January 17, 2022) announced the launch of the GARI token sale on its platform.

Chingari – GARI Token Listing Price, Allotment Details: Crypto exchange OKEx on Monday (January 17, 2022) announced the launch of the GARI token sale on its platform. In a statement, the exchange said Gari Token (GARI) sale will go live on Tuesday (January 18, 2022). As the 1st project, the GARI token will be available only for South Asia users.

The GARI Token will provide Chingari App users with a gateway into the blockchain space. It aims to empower creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token.

Actor Salman Khan had launched GARI, India’s first social crypto token, in 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Asia CEO of OKEx, Netero, said, “Through this partnership, we aim to empower the Chingari App community with revolutionary blockchain technology which will simplify content monetization for creative users of the app. We are always open to alliances with companies which share our vision for blockchain tech”.

Sumit Ghosh, founder & CEO of Chingari said, “Chingari is bringing the web3 revolution to the creator economy with its GARI token. GARI will enable 30 million monthly active users of the Chingari Short video app to get on-chain. For the first time in the history of blockchain apps, an app will onboard millions of users on-chain, on the launch day. The entire Chingari and Gari team along with the community is excited for its launch and listing on OKEx”.

What is GARI token?

GARI is a social token for the community of Chingari creators. It will give them governance authority over the future platform developments through the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and create a circular economy. GARI would enable content monetisation to become more mainstream in India and the blockchain platform would allow users to obtain tokens for creating and viewing content.

GARI Token price

As many as 5 million GARI tokens will be made available on OKEx Jumpstart platform once the token sale goes live at a unit price of 0.2 USDT per GARI. The minimum individual subscription amount is 1 GARI and the maximum is 7500 per person, the statement said.

Where, when and how to buy GARI token

GARI token will be available for purchase on OKEx Jumpstart platform. During the token sale, users will be able to purchase GARI token only using the OKB token, which is OKEx’s native token, the statement said.

The Allotment Session will go live at 4:00 (UTC). Soon after, the GARI spot trading pairs will be made available on OKEx.

GARI coming soon on KuCoin Spotlight

GARI Network token will be soon launched on KuCoin Spotlight also.

“We are excited to announce that we will be launching the 19th Spotlight project – Gari Network (GARI). Details of the token sale rules will be updated soon. KuCoin will open the activity subscription for GARI in the coming hours,” KuCoin Exchange says on its website.

(Crypto tokens are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please do proper due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making an investment decision.)