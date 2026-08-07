Here's the live share price of Ganon Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganon Products
|-5.52
|-40.43
|-47.88
|-48.30
|-34.66
|-16.40
|-4.04
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganon Products has declined 34.66% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganon Products has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.01
|8.52
|10
|10.23
|9.3
|20
|11.33
|10.45
|50
|13.21
|12.26
|100
|14.39
|13.39
|200
|14.86
|13.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganon Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Ganon Products - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Ganon Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03Rd August, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Ganon Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For Qu
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Ganon Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Ganon Products - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Ganon Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1985PLC036708 and registration number is 036708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganon Products is ₹8.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganon Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganon Products is ₹7.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganon Products are ₹8.45 and ₹7.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganon Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganon Products is ₹17.39 and 52-week low of Ganon Products is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganon Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -41.3% for the past month, -48.64% over 3 months, -35.61% over 1 year, -16.81% across 3 years, and -4.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganon Products are 14.10 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global