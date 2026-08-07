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Ganon Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANON PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ganon Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.22 Closed
1.48₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganon Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.78₹8.45
₹8.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹17.39
₹8.22
Open Price
₹8.45
Prev. Close
₹8.10
Volume
79,225

Source: Dion Global

Ganon Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganon Products		-5.52-40.43-47.88-48.30-34.66-16.40-4.04
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganon Products has declined 34.66% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganon Products has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ganon Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganon Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.018.52
1010.239.3
2011.3310.45
5013.2112.26
10014.3913.39
20014.8613.66

Source: Dion Global

Ganon Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganon Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ganon Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTGanon Products - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTGanon Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03Rd August, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTGanon Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For Qu
Jul 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTGanon Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTGanon Products - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ganon Products

Ganon Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1985PLC036708 and registration number is 036708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madanlal Goyal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Gopale
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhijeet Jagtap
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Mahadevan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rashmi Ranjeet Kunar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Karwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ganon Products Share Price

What is the share price of Ganon Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganon Products is ₹8.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganon Products?

The Ganon Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganon Products?

The market cap of Ganon Products is ₹7.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganon Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganon Products are ₹8.45 and ₹7.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganon Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganon Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganon Products is ₹17.39 and 52-week low of Ganon Products is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ganon Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganon Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -41.3% for the past month, -48.64% over 3 months, -35.61% over 1 year, -16.81% across 3 years, and -4.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganon Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganon Products are 14.10 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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