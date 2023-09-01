What is the Market Cap of Ganon Products Ltd.? The market cap of Ganon Products Ltd. is ₹14.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganon Products Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ganon Products Ltd. is -96.48 and PB ratio of Ganon Products Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of Ganon Products Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganon Products Ltd. is ₹15.34 as on .