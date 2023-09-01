Follow Us

Ganon Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANON PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.34 Closed
4.920.72
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganon Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.26₹15.35
₹15.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.41₹16.00
₹15.34
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹14.62
Volume
2,351

Ganon Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.71
  • R216.07
  • R316.8
  • Pivot
    14.98
  • S114.62
  • S213.89
  • S313.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.9214.68
  • 1011.3714.68
  • 2011.0114.57
  • 5011.6413.81
  • 1008.9511.93
  • 2004.550

Ganon Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.862.6813.5513.5513.5551.8852.03
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Ganon Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganon Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ganon Products Ltd.

Ganon Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1985PLC036708 and registration number is 036708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madanlal Goyal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Sood
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sood
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganon Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganon Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganon Products Ltd. is ₹14.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganon Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganon Products Ltd. is -96.48 and PB ratio of Ganon Products Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganon Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganon Products Ltd. is ₹15.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganon Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganon Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganon Products Ltd. is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Ganon Products Ltd. is ₹12.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

