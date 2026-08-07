What is the share price of Ganon Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganon Products is ₹8.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganon Products? The Ganon Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganon Products? The market cap of Ganon Products is ₹7.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganon Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganon Products are ₹8.45 and ₹7.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganon Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganon Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganon Products is ₹17.39 and 52-week low of Ganon Products is ₹7.60 as on .

How has the Ganon Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganon Products has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -41.3% for the past month, -48.64% over 3 months, -35.61% over 1 year, -16.81% across 3 years, and -4.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganon Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganon Products are 14.10 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global