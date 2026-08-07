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Gangotri Textile Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANGOTRI TEXTILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gangotri Textile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.62 Closed
3.33₹ 0.02
As on Sep 08, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gangotri Textile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.61₹0.63
₹0.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.57₹1.44
₹0.62
Open Price
₹0.63
Prev. Close
₹0.60
Volume
15,501

Source: Dion Global

Gangotri Textile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gangotri Textile		06.90-7.46-43.12-52.31-14.15-3.74
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gangotri Textile has declined 52.31% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Gangotri Textile has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Gangotri Textile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gangotri Textile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.60.61
100.620.63
200.690.72
501.030.9
1001.030.99
20011.07

Source: Dion Global

Gangotri Textile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gangotri Textile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gangotri Textile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTGangotri Textile - Results-Financial Results - 30.06.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTGangotri Textile - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation About The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24-07-2026
Jul 24, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTGangotri Textile - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTGangotri Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 24.07.2026
Jul 02, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTGangotri Textile - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On 21-08-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gangotri Textile

Gangotri Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1989PLC002491 and registration number is 002491. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Tibrewal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sivashanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Venkatesan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M V Suryaprabha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gangotri Textile Share Price

What is the share price of Gangotri Textile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gangotri Textile is ₹0.62 as on Sep 08, 2025.

What kind of stock is Gangotri Textile?

The Gangotri Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gangotri Textile?

The market cap of Gangotri Textile is ₹2.02 Cr as on Sep 08, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gangotri Textile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gangotri Textile are ₹0.63 and ₹0.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gangotri Textile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gangotri Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gangotri Textile is ₹1.44 and 52-week low of Gangotri Textile is ₹0.57 as on Sep 08, 2025.

How has the Gangotri Textile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gangotri Textile has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 6.9% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -52.31% over 1 year, -14.15% across 3 years, and -3.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gangotri Textile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gangotri Textile are -30.24 and -0.01 on Sep 08, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gangotri Textile News

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