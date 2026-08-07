What is the share price of Gangotri Textile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gangotri Textile is ₹0.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Gangotri Textile? The Gangotri Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gangotri Textile? The market cap of Gangotri Textile is ₹2.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gangotri Textile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gangotri Textile are ₹0.63 and ₹0.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gangotri Textile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gangotri Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gangotri Textile is ₹1.44 and 52-week low of Gangotri Textile is ₹0.57 as on .

How has the Gangotri Textile performed historically in terms of returns? The Gangotri Textile has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 6.9% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -52.31% over 1 year, -14.15% across 3 years, and -3.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gangotri Textile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gangotri Textile are -30.24 and -0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global