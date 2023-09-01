Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gangotri Textile Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANGOTRI TEXTILE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gangotri Textile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.85₹0.90
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.85₹1.25
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.85
Prev. Close
₹0.90
Volume
10,432

Gangotri Textile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.92
  • R20.93
  • R30.97
  • Pivot
    0.88
  • S10.87
  • S20.83
  • S30.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.030.92
  • 101.090.93
  • 201.050.96
  • 501.231.01
  • 1000.991.01
  • 2000.840.98

Gangotri Textile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.26-5.26-21.74-25.0080.00-66.67
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Gangotri Textile Ltd. Share Holdings

Gangotri Textile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gangotri Textile Ltd.

Gangotri Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1989PLC002491 and registration number is 002491. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Tibrewal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sivashanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Venkatesan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M V Suryaprabha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R P Joshua
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Gangotri Textile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gangotri Textile Ltd.?

The market cap of Gangotri Textile Ltd. is ₹2.94 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gangotri Textile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gangotri Textile Ltd. is -3.46 and PB ratio of Gangotri Textile Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Gangotri Textile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gangotri Textile Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gangotri Textile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gangotri Textile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gangotri Textile Ltd. is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Gangotri Textile Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data