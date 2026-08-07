Here's the live share price of Gangotri Textile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gangotri Textile
|0
|6.90
|-7.46
|-43.12
|-52.31
|-14.15
|-3.74
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gangotri Textile has declined 52.31% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Gangotri Textile has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.6
|0.61
|10
|0.62
|0.63
|20
|0.69
|0.72
|50
|1.03
|0.9
|100
|1.03
|0.99
|200
|1
|1.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gangotri Textile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Gangotri Textile - Results-Financial Results - 30.06.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Gangotri Textile - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation About The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24-07-2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|Gangotri Textile - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Gangotri Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 24.07.2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Gangotri Textile - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On 21-08-2026
Source: Dion Global
Gangotri Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1989PLC002491 and registration number is 002491. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gangotri Textile is ₹0.62 as on Sep 08, 2025.
The Gangotri Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gangotri Textile is ₹2.02 Cr as on Sep 08, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gangotri Textile are ₹0.63 and ₹0.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gangotri Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gangotri Textile is ₹1.44 and 52-week low of Gangotri Textile is ₹0.57 as on Sep 08, 2025.
The Gangotri Textile has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 6.9% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -52.31% over 1 year, -14.15% across 3 years, and -3.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gangotri Textile are -30.24 and -0.01 on Sep 08, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global