Here's the live share price of Ganges Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganges Securities
|10.32
|5.81
|-7.49
|-7.21
|-21.32
|2.11
|7.15
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganges Securities has declined 21.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganges Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.34
|118.17
|10
|114.96
|117.13
|20
|116.83
|117.62
|50
|121.59
|120.03
|100
|121.39
|123.43
|200
|132.56
|131.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganges Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Ganges Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Ganges Securities - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Ganges Securities - Notice Of 12Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Ganges Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Ganges Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Ganges Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069869 and registration number is 069869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganges Securities is ₹122.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganges Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganges Securities is ₹122.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganges Securities are ₹122.90 and ₹115.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganges Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganges Securities is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Ganges Securities is ₹98.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganges Securities has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 5.81% for the past month, -7.49% over 3 months, -21.32% over 1 year, 2.11% across 3 years, and 7.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganges Securities are 45.72 and 0.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global