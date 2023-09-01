Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ganges Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANGES SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹115.70 Closed
0.480.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganges Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹116.95
₹115.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹142.90
₹115.70
Open Price
₹116.20
Prev. Close
₹115.15
Volume
6,610

Ganges Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1116.8
  • R2117.7
  • R3118.45
  • Pivot
    116.05
  • S1115.15
  • S2114.4
  • S3113.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.52115.67
  • 10105.66115.77
  • 20106.72115.84
  • 50109.86114.58
  • 100110.72112.75
  • 200111.82111.26

Ganges Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.39-2.2111.607.880.52212.50129.31
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Ganges Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganges Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ganges Securities Ltd.

Ganges Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069869 and registration number is 069869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nandini Nopany
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Urvi Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Ramakant Banka
    Director
  • Mr. Chhedi Lal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Newar
    Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Ganges Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganges Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹115.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganges Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganges Securities Ltd. is 12.02 and PB ratio of Ganges Securities Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganges Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹115.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganges Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganges Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹142.90 and 52-week low of Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data