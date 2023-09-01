Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.39
|-2.21
|11.60
|7.88
|0.52
|212.50
|129.31
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ganges Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069869 and registration number is 069869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹115.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganges Securities Ltd. is 12.02 and PB ratio of Ganges Securities Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹115.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganges Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹142.90 and 52-week low of Ganges Securities Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.