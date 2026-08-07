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Ganges Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANGES SECURITIES

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ganges Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.90 Closed
1.57₹ 1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganges Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.25₹122.90
₹122.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.20₹190.00
₹122.90
Open Price
₹115.25
Prev. Close
₹121.00
Volume
26

Source: Dion Global

Ganges Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganges Securities		10.325.81-7.49-7.21-21.322.117.15
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganges Securities has declined 21.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganges Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Ganges Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganges Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.34118.17
10114.96117.13
20116.83117.62
50121.59120.03
100121.39123.43
200132.56131.07

Source: Dion Global

Ganges Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganges Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ganges Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTGanges Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTGanges Securities - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTGanges Securities - Notice Of 12Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTGanges Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTGanges Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Ganges Securities

Ganges Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2015PLC069869 and registration number is 069869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nandini Nopany
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Urvi Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Ramakant Banka
    Director
  • Mr. Chhedi Lal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Newar
    Director

FAQs on Ganges Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Ganges Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganges Securities is ₹122.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganges Securities?

The Ganges Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganges Securities?

The market cap of Ganges Securities is ₹122.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganges Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganges Securities are ₹122.90 and ₹115.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganges Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganges Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganges Securities is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Ganges Securities is ₹98.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ganges Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganges Securities has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 5.81% for the past month, -7.49% over 3 months, -21.32% over 1 year, 2.11% across 3 years, and 7.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganges Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganges Securities are 45.72 and 0.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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