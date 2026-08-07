What is the share price of Ganges Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganges Securities is ₹122.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganges Securities? The Ganges Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganges Securities? The market cap of Ganges Securities is ₹122.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganges Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganges Securities are ₹122.90 and ₹115.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganges Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganges Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganges Securities is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Ganges Securities is ₹98.20 as on .

How has the Ganges Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganges Securities has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 5.81% for the past month, -7.49% over 3 months, -21.32% over 1 year, 2.11% across 3 years, and 7.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganges Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganges Securities are 45.72 and 0.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global