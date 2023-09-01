What is the Market Cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹3.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.72 as on .

What is the share price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on .