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Ganga Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANGA PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 12, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganga Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.00₹12.00
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.25₹14.80
₹12.00
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹12.00
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganga Pharmaceuticals		01.692.74-17.81-12.09-2.6314.87
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganga Pharmaceuticals has declined 12.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2912.5
1013.2312.74
2012.513.52
5018.4715.26
10015.5614.89
20011.8812.08

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganga Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ganga Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTGanga Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTGanga Pharma. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
May 21, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTGanga Pharma. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 21, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTGanga Pharma. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 21, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTGanga Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 21, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ganga Pharmaceuticals

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1989PLC053392 and registration number is 053392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Vyankatesh Kulkarni
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bharat Brijmohan Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Srijna Bharat Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Munna Baijnath Chaurasia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aman Mukesh Chaudhari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganga Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹12.00 as on Feb 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganga Pharmaceuticals?

The Ganga Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹7.09 Cr as on Feb 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganga Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹9.25 as on Feb 12, 2026.

How has the Ganga Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganga Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 2.74% over 3 months, -12.09% over 1 year, -2.63% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals are 70.18 and 0.85 on Feb 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Pharmaceuticals News

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