Here's the live share price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganga Pharmaceuticals
|0
|1.69
|2.74
|-17.81
|-12.09
|-2.63
|14.87
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganga Pharmaceuticals has declined 12.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.29
|12.5
|10
|13.23
|12.74
|20
|12.5
|13.52
|50
|18.47
|15.26
|100
|15.56
|14.89
|200
|11.88
|12.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganga Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Ganga Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Ganga Pharma. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|May 21, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Ganga Pharma. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 21, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Ganga Pharma. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 21, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Ganga Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 21, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1989PLC053392 and registration number is 053392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹12.00 as on Feb 12, 2026.
The Ganga Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹7.09 Cr as on Feb 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹9.25 as on Feb 12, 2026.
The Ganga Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 2.74% over 3 months, -12.09% over 1 year, -2.63% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals are 70.18 and 0.85 on Feb 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global