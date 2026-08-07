What is the share price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹12.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganga Pharmaceuticals? The Ganga Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹7.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganga Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹14.80 and 52-week low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals is ₹9.25 as on .

How has the Ganga Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganga Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 2.74% over 3 months, -12.09% over 1 year, -2.63% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals are 70.18 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global