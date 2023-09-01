Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANGA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.70 Closed
19.751.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.70₹9.70
₹9.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.50₹15.30
₹9.70
Open Price
₹9.70
Prev. Close
₹8.10
Volume
16,000

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.7
  • R29.7
  • R39.7
  • Pivot
    9.7
  • S19.7
  • S29.7
  • S39.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.999.32
  • 1010.979.95
  • 2012.8110.61
  • 5010.7410.73
  • 1008.8410.11
  • 2006.760

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.1916.59-25.38-25.38-0.51-10.1953.24
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1989PLC053392 and registration number is 053392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Vyankatesh Kulkarni
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bharat Brijmohan Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Srijna Bharat Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Chandrakant Chavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Bhikhubhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹3.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹15.30 and 52-week low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data