MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1989PLC053392 and registration number is 053392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹3.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹15.30 and 52-week low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.