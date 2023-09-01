Follow Us

GANGA PAPERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.50 Closed
-0.51-0.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganga Papers India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.76₹73.99
₹73.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.01₹97.16
₹73.50
Open Price
₹73.99
Prev. Close
₹73.88
Volume
705

Ganga Papers India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.41
  • R275.31
  • R376.64
  • Pivot
    73.08
  • S172.18
  • S270.85
  • S369.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.8274.12
  • 1077.3873.67
  • 2078.0272.8
  • 5079.3872.51
  • 10076.6773.38
  • 20075.3574.22

Ganga Papers India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.963.39-5.16-4.87-10.58114.600.96
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Ganga Papers India Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganga Papers India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ganga Papers India Ltd.

Ganga Papers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1985PTC035575 and registration number is 035575. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 274.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sadhana Kanoria
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Murarilal Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganga Papers India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Papers India Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganga Papers India Ltd. is ₹79.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganga Papers India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganga Papers India Ltd. is 35.34 and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganga Papers India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Papers India Ltd. is ₹73.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Papers India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Papers India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Papers India Ltd. is ₹97.16 and 52-week low of Ganga Papers India Ltd. is ₹65.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

