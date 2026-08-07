What is the share price of Ganga Papers India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Papers India is ₹93.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganga Papers India? The Ganga Papers India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Papers India? The market cap of Ganga Papers India is ₹100.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganga Papers India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Papers India are ₹94.00 and ₹93.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Papers India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Papers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Papers India is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Ganga Papers India is ₹61.93 as on .

How has the Ganga Papers India performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganga Papers India has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 22.2% for the past month, 25.02% over 3 months, -3.87% over 1 year, 10.47% across 3 years, and 3.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India are 63.15 and 3.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global