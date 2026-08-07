Here's the live share price of Ganga Papers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganga Papers India
|-2.57
|22.20
|25.02
|4.85
|-3.87
|10.47
|3.82
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganga Papers India has declined 3.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Papers India has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|98.65
|96.74
|10
|92.65
|93.26
|20
|84.55
|87.25
|50
|76.79
|81.08
|100
|79.58
|81.33
|200
|87.1
|85.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganga Papers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Ganga Papers India - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Ganga Papers India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Ganga Papers India - Disclosures In Form-C Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 20
|May 29, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Ganga Papers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Ganga Papers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Ganga Papers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1985PTC035575 and registration number is 035575. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Papers India is ₹93.53 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ganga Papers India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganga Papers India is ₹100.91 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Papers India are ₹94.00 and ₹93.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Papers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Papers India is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Ganga Papers India is ₹61.93 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ganga Papers India has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 22.2% for the past month, 25.02% over 3 months, -3.87% over 1 year, 10.47% across 3 years, and 3.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India are 63.15 and 3.13 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global