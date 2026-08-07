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Ganga Papers India Share Price

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BSE

GANGA PAPERS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper

Here's the live share price of Ganga Papers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.53 Closed
-2.57₹ -2.47
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganga Papers India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.53₹94.00
₹93.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.93₹104.90
₹93.53
Open Price
₹94.00
Prev. Close
₹96.00
Volume
47

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Papers India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganga Papers India		-2.5722.2025.024.85-3.8710.473.82
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganga Papers India has declined 3.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Papers India has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Ganga Papers India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Papers India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
598.6596.74
1092.6593.26
2084.5587.25
5076.7981.08
10079.5881.33
20087.185.77

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Papers India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganga Papers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ganga Papers India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTGanga Papers India - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 09, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTGanga Papers India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTGanga Papers India - Disclosures In Form-C Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 20
May 29, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTGanga Papers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTGanga Papers India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Ganga Papers India

Ganga Papers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1985PTC035575 and registration number is 035575. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kanoria
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sadhana Kanoria
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surya Prakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreyash Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganga Papers India Share Price

What is the share price of Ganga Papers India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Papers India is ₹93.53 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganga Papers India?

The Ganga Papers India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Papers India?

The market cap of Ganga Papers India is ₹100.91 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganga Papers India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Papers India are ₹94.00 and ₹93.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Papers India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Papers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Papers India is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Ganga Papers India is ₹61.93 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Ganga Papers India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganga Papers India has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 22.2% for the past month, 25.02% over 3 months, -3.87% over 1 year, 10.47% across 3 years, and 3.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India are 63.15 and 3.13 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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