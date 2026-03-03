Here's the live share price of Ganga Bath Fittings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganga Bath Fittings has declined 21.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -69.67%.
Ganga Bath Fittings’s current P/E of 22.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganga Bath Fittings
|-4.23
|-8.36
|-24.61
|-34.62
|-69.67
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Astral
|0.35
|11.06
|18.46
|17.12
|23.84
|5.04
|6.12
|Finolex Industries
|-1.26
|2.10
|4.70
|-17.29
|3.85
|1.98
|6.81
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|-2.42
|1.24
|-9.05
|-26.31
|-11.10
|-24.88
|-10.94
|Apollo Pipes
|6.19
|29.54
|16.39
|-14.32
|5.45
|-13.30
|7.52
|Prakash Pipes
|-1.51
|-8.12
|-18.48
|-40.21
|-49.60
|9.50
|9.85
|Kriti Industries (India)
|-8.24
|4.15
|-10.42
|-42.67
|-28.59
|-9.53
|-8.18
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|-8.69
|-7.94
|-15.85
|-27.60
|-17.69
|-5.67
|7.61
|Vigor Plast India
|-6.95
|-18.24
|-37.25
|-41.42
|-41.42
|-16.33
|-10.14
|Tijaria Polypipes
|-3.30
|1.62
|-32.25
|-36.56
|-48.47
|-11.11
|-8.78
|Sanco Industries
|0.45
|-20.92
|22.53
|-8.98
|-26.40
|-34.68
|-28.03
Over the last one year, Ganga Bath Fittings has declined 69.67% compared to peers like Astral (23.84%), Finolex Industries (3.85%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-11.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Bath Fittings has underperformed peers relative to Astral (6.12%) and Finolex Industries (6.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.55
|17.27
|10
|18
|17.68
|20
|18.36
|18.24
|50
|19.74
|19.66
|100
|22.05
|22.09
|200
|21.41
|0
In the latest quarter, Ganga Bath Fittings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganga Bath Fittings fact sheet for more information
Ganga Bath Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22204GJ2024PLC151770 and registration number is 151770. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Bath Fittings is ₹17.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganga Bath Fittings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ganga Bath Fittings is ₹37.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Bath Fittings are ₹17.20 and ₹15.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Bath Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Bath Fittings is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Ganga Bath Fittings is ₹15.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganga Bath Fittings has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -10.05% for the past month, -26.09% over 3 months, -69.67% over 1 year, -32.81% across 3 years, and -21.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Bath Fittings are 22.94 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.