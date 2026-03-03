Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ganesh Infraworld Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESH INFRAWORLD

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ganesh Infraworld along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.75 Closed
-4.96₹ -3.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ganesh Infraworld Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.75₹79.65
₹74.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.65₹279.80
₹74.75
Open Price
₹75.25
Prev. Close
₹78.65
Volume
1,25,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Infraworld has declined 14.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.00%.

Ganesh Infraworld’s current P/E of 5.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ganesh Infraworld Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesh Infraworld		-9.34-37.97-65.02-70.69-36.06-23.28-14.70
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Ganesh Infraworld has declined 36.06% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Infraworld has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Ganesh Infraworld Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ganesh Infraworld Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.7180.94
1088.1986.22
20100.1994.26
50120.21119.88
100172.23149.61
200187.97163.9

Ganesh Infraworld Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesh Infraworld remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.35%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ganesh Infraworld Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganesh Infraworld fact sheet for more information

About Ganesh Infraworld

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46620WB2024PLC268366 and registration number is 268366. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 538.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Rachita Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Golock Chandra Sahoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupal Dhiren Haria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ganesh Infraworld Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesh Infraworld?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Infraworld is ₹74.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesh Infraworld?

The Ganesh Infraworld is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Infraworld?

The market cap of Ganesh Infraworld is ₹319.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Infraworld?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Infraworld are ₹79.65 and ₹74.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Infraworld?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Infraworld stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Infraworld is ₹279.80 and 52-week low of Ganesh Infraworld is ₹74.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ganesh Infraworld performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesh Infraworld has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -23.96% for the past month, -65.86% over 3 months, -41.0% over 1 year, -23.28% across 3 years, and -14.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Infraworld?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Infraworld are 5.04 and 1.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ganesh Infraworld News

More Ganesh Infraworld News
icon
Market Pulse