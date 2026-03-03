Here's the live share price of Ganesh Infraworld along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Infraworld has declined 14.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.00%.
Ganesh Infraworld’s current P/E of 5.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesh Infraworld
|-9.34
|-37.97
|-65.02
|-70.69
|-36.06
|-23.28
|-14.70
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Ganesh Infraworld has declined 36.06% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Infraworld has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.71
|80.94
|10
|88.19
|86.22
|20
|100.19
|94.26
|50
|120.21
|119.88
|100
|172.23
|149.61
|200
|187.97
|163.9
In the latest quarter, Ganesh Infraworld remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.35%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganesh Infraworld fact sheet for more information
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46620WB2024PLC268366 and registration number is 268366. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 538.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Infraworld is ₹74.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Infraworld is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ganesh Infraworld is ₹319.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Infraworld are ₹79.65 and ₹74.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Infraworld stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Infraworld is ₹279.80 and 52-week low of Ganesh Infraworld is ₹74.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Infraworld has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -23.96% for the past month, -65.86% over 3 months, -41.0% over 1 year, -23.28% across 3 years, and -14.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Infraworld are 5.04 and 1.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.