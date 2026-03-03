Here's the live share price of Ganesh Green Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Green Bharat has declined 7.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.85%.
Ganesh Green Bharat’s current P/E of 12.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesh Green Bharat
|1.39
|-3.53
|-29.03
|-36.68
|-23.21
|-11.56
|-7.10
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Ganesh Green Bharat has declined 23.21% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Green Bharat has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|264.16
|265.13
|10
|280.41
|272.7
|20
|284.81
|278.76
|50
|290.02
|296.48
|100
|341.37
|328.67
|200
|396.6
|366.41
In the latest quarter, Ganesh Green Bharat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.55%, FII holding fell to 1.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganesh Green Bharat fact sheet for more information
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900GJ2019PLC108417 and registration number is 108417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 311.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹262.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Green Bharat is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹650.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Green Bharat are ₹265.00 and ₹238.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Green Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹221.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Green Bharat has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -32.51% over 3 months, -26.85% over 1 year, -11.56% across 3 years, and -7.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Green Bharat are 12.99 and 2.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.