Here's the live share price of Ganesh Green Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Green Bharat has declined 7.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.85%.

Ganesh Green Bharat’s current P/E of 12.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.