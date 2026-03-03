Facebook Pixel Code
Ganesh Green Bharat Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESH GREEN BHARAT

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Ganesh Green Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.25 Closed
0.48₹ 1.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Ganesh Green Bharat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹238.80₹265.00
₹262.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.05₹555.00
₹262.25
Open Price
₹240.00
Prev. Close
₹261.00
Volume
59,700

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Green Bharat has declined 7.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.85%.

Ganesh Green Bharat’s current P/E of 12.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ganesh Green Bharat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesh Green Bharat		1.39-3.53-29.03-36.68-23.21-11.56-7.10
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Ganesh Green Bharat has declined 23.21% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Green Bharat has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Ganesh Green Bharat Financials

Ganesh Green Bharat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5264.16265.13
10280.41272.7
20284.81278.76
50290.02296.48
100341.37328.67
200396.6366.41

Ganesh Green Bharat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesh Green Bharat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.55%, FII holding fell to 1.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganesh Green Bharat fact sheet for more information

About Ganesh Green Bharat

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900GJ2019PLC108417 and registration number is 108417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 311.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ketanbhai Narsinhbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Niravkumar Sureshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Narsinhbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shilpaben Ketanbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sahil Bipin Gala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Palak Jagatbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ganesh Green Bharat Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesh Green Bharat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹262.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesh Green Bharat?

The Ganesh Green Bharat is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Green Bharat?

The market cap of Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹650.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Green Bharat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Green Bharat are ₹265.00 and ₹238.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Green Bharat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Green Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹555.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Green Bharat is ₹221.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ganesh Green Bharat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesh Green Bharat has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -32.51% over 3 months, -26.85% over 1 year, -11.56% across 3 years, and -7.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Green Bharat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Green Bharat are 12.99 and 2.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

