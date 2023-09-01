What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Films India Ltd.? The market cap of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is ₹5.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesh Films India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is 0.6 as on .

What is the share price of Ganesh Films India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Films India Ltd. is ₹19.63 as on .