Ganesh Films India Ltd. Share Price

GANESH FILMS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.63 Closed
-3.92-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Ganesh Films India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.54₹20.19
₹19.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.90₹40.50
₹19.63
Open Price
₹19.54
Prev. Close
₹20.43
Volume
28,800

Ganesh Films India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.03
  • R220.44
  • R320.68
  • Pivot
    19.79
  • S119.38
  • S219.14
  • S318.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.2520.83
  • 1024.9521.78
  • 2023.1422.44
  • 5017.3723.82
  • 10014.3924.22
  • 20027.6228.09

Ganesh Films India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.834.69-48.99-28.02-29.64-37.68-76.35
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Ganesh Films India Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganesh Films India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Ganesh Films India Ltd.

Ganesh Films India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74994MH2018PLC307613 and registration number is 307613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. NambiRajan G Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Vashisht
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sahara Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Kulshrestha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar Ramaswamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganesh Films India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Films India Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is ₹5.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesh Films India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganesh Films India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Films India Ltd. is ₹19.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Films India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Films India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of Ganesh Films India Ltd. is ₹15.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

