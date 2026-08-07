Here's the live share price of GAMCO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GAMCO
|-0.30
|0.28
|23.30
|25.66
|24.50
|93.97
|115.12
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GAMCO has gained 24.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GAMCO has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.93
|49.83
|10
|50.3
|49.93
|20
|49.92
|49.72
|50
|47.21
|47.71
|100
|43.44
|45.15
|200
|41.56
|42.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GAMCO saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|GAMCO - Update Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|GAMCO - Update Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|GAMCO - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company To Be Held On 18Th August, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|GAMCO - Approved Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|GAMCO - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Co
Source: Dion Global
GAMCO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L57339WB1983PLC035628 and registration number is 035628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 278.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAMCO is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GAMCO is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GAMCO is ₹270.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GAMCO are ₹50.50 and ₹49.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAMCO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAMCO is ₹56.49 and 52-week low of GAMCO is ₹32.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GAMCO has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 0.28% for the past month, 23.3% over 3 months, 24.5% over 1 year, 93.97% across 3 years, and 115.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GAMCO are -9.15 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global