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GAMCO Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAMCO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GAMCO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.00 Closed
0.24₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GAMCO Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.16₹50.50
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.65₹56.49
₹50.00
Open Price
₹50.34
Prev. Close
₹49.88
Volume
35,973

Source: Dion Global

GAMCO Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GAMCO		-0.300.2823.3025.6624.5093.97115.12
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GAMCO has gained 24.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GAMCO has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

GAMCO Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GAMCO Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.9349.83
1050.349.93
2049.9249.72
5047.2147.71
10043.4445.15
20041.5642.91

Source: Dion Global

GAMCO Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GAMCO saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.03%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GAMCO Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTGAMCO - Update Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Aug 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTGAMCO - Update Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTGAMCO - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company To Be Held On 18Th August, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTGAMCO - Approved Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
Jul 22, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTGAMCO - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Co

Source: Dion Global

About GAMCO

GAMCO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L57339WB1983PLC035628 and registration number is 035628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 278.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Daga
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipak Sundarka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rhythm Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Khaitan
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on GAMCO Share Price

What is the share price of GAMCO?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAMCO is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GAMCO?

The GAMCO is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GAMCO?

The market cap of GAMCO is ₹270.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GAMCO?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GAMCO are ₹50.50 and ₹49.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GAMCO?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAMCO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAMCO is ₹56.49 and 52-week low of GAMCO is ₹32.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GAMCO performed historically in terms of returns?

The GAMCO has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 0.28% for the past month, 23.3% over 3 months, 24.5% over 1 year, 93.97% across 3 years, and 115.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GAMCO?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GAMCO are -9.15 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GAMCO News

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