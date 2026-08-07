What is the share price of GAMCO? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAMCO is ₹50.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GAMCO? The GAMCO is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GAMCO? The market cap of GAMCO is ₹270.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GAMCO? Today’s highest and lowest price of GAMCO are ₹50.50 and ₹49.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GAMCO? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAMCO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAMCO is ₹56.49 and 52-week low of GAMCO is ₹32.65 as on .

How has the GAMCO performed historically in terms of returns? The GAMCO has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 0.28% for the past month, 23.3% over 3 months, 24.5% over 1 year, 93.97% across 3 years, and 115.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GAMCO? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GAMCO are -9.15 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global