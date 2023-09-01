Follow Us

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.64 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.64₹19.64
₹19.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹62.20
₹19.64
Open Price
₹19.64
Prev. Close
₹19.64
Volume
0

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.64
  • R219.64
  • R319.64
  • Pivot
    19.64
  • S119.64
  • S219.64
  • S319.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.4919.52
  • 1043.219.21
  • 2043.7219.03
  • 5052.4118.98
  • 10063.5519.63
  • 20043.422.26

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.81-1.36-7.7919.03-66.2364.0849.70
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gallops Enterprise Ltd.

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023470 and registration number is 023470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narsinhbhai G Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naginbhai G Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrish J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanubhai A Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gallops Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gallops Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is ₹9.84 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gallops Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is 85.76 and PB ratio of Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is 6.61 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Gallops Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is ₹19.64 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gallops Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallops Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is ₹62.20 and 52-week low of Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

