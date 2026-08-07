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Gallops Enterprise Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALLOPS ENTERPRISE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Gallops Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.62 Closed
4.68₹ 1.77
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gallops Enterprise Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.96₹39.74
₹39.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.36₹42.00
₹39.62
Open Price
₹35.96
Prev. Close
₹37.85
Volume
154

Source: Dion Global

Gallops Enterprise Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gallops Enterprise		9.4234.99103.39108.97102.1428.3255.56
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gallops Enterprise has gained 102.14% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Gallops Enterprise has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Gallops Enterprise Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gallops Enterprise Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.0536.89
1037.3736.82
2035.7935.47
5028.4431.3
10026.2927.85
20023.2424.98

Source: Dion Global

Gallops Enterprise Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gallops Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gallops Enterprise Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTGallops Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTGallops Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTGallops Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTGallops Enterprise - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTGallops Enterprise - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gallops Enterprise

Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023470 and registration number is 023470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balram Padhiyar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naginbhai G Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhanubhai A Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran B Mistri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gallops Enterprise Share Price

What is the share price of Gallops Enterprise?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallops Enterprise is ₹39.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gallops Enterprise?

The Gallops Enterprise is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gallops Enterprise?

The market cap of Gallops Enterprise is ₹19.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gallops Enterprise?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gallops Enterprise are ₹39.74 and ₹35.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gallops Enterprise?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallops Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallops Enterprise is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Gallops Enterprise is ₹16.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gallops Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gallops Enterprise has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 34.99% for the past month, 103.39% over 3 months, 102.14% over 1 year, 28.32% across 3 years, and 55.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gallops Enterprise?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gallops Enterprise are 0.00 and 3.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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