Here's the live share price of Gallops Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gallops Enterprise
|9.42
|34.99
|103.39
|108.97
|102.14
|28.32
|55.56
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gallops Enterprise has gained 102.14% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Gallops Enterprise has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.05
|36.89
|10
|37.37
|36.82
|20
|35.79
|35.47
|50
|28.44
|31.3
|100
|26.29
|27.85
|200
|23.24
|24.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gallops Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Gallops Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Gallops Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Gallops Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Gallops Enterprise - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Gallops Enterprise - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gallops Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC023470 and registration number is 023470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallops Enterprise is ₹39.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gallops Enterprise is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gallops Enterprise is ₹19.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gallops Enterprise are ₹39.74 and ₹35.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallops Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallops Enterprise is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Gallops Enterprise is ₹16.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gallops Enterprise has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 34.99% for the past month, 103.39% over 3 months, 102.14% over 1 year, 28.32% across 3 years, and 55.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gallops Enterprise are 0.00 and 3.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global