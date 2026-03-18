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Galaxy Supermarket Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALAXY SUPERMARKET

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Galaxy Supermarket along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.49 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.81
As on Mar 17, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
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Galaxy Supermarket Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.49₹16.00
₹15.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹48.27
₹15.49
Open Price
₹15.53
Prev. Close
₹16.30
Volume
74,044

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Galaxy Supermarket has gained 2.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -67.91%.

Galaxy Supermarket’s current P/E of -70.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Galaxy Supermarket Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galaxy Supermarket		-6.3513.313.47-41.46-66.225.882.32
Nestle India		-1.97-7.03-2.010.049.798.658
Britannia Industries		-1.1-5.18-3.1-422.7110.3111.04
Bikaji Foods International		-0.72-3.39-16.98-20.64-9.0920.4214.19
Zydus Wellness		9.675-0.72-19.0928.4612.742.43
Orkla India		2.181.19-7.45-22.26-22.26-8.05-4.91
Hindustan Foods		1.68-2.9-7.65-12.87-12-3.342.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-2.66-16.73-25.51-33.19-37.8218.2420.3
Gopal Snacks		-3.34-13.56-12.11-27.52.89-8.94-5.46
Prataap Snacks		-8.23-15.94-16.65-11.52-12.718.667.11
ADF Foods		-3.51-20.78-13.47-21.34-22.099.190.66
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.85-11.16-15.29-28.1-17.34-7.45-13.39
HMA Agro Industries		-4.82-17.34-18.22-27.14-22.88-26-16.53
Nurture Well Industries		-1.45-8.3838.9968.5767.34173.42214.22
Lotus Chocolate Company		-7.5-11.82-13.81-38.75-26.8745.92112.73
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		0.49-14.7-24.28-12.5685.732.0244.37
Apis India		-3.39-17.520.48141.31401.25174.99135.75
Krishival Foods		0.41-6.64-25.83-29.43-19.82-7.1-4.32
Pajson Agro India		-8.64-14.8344.244.244.212.987.6
Mishtann Foods		-3.46-14.07-17.34-32.93-23.03-21.099.48

Over the last one year, Galaxy Supermarket has declined 66.22% compared to peers like Nestle India (9.79%), Britannia Industries (22.71%), Bikaji Foods International (-9.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Supermarket has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.00%) and Britannia Industries (11.04%).

Galaxy Supermarket Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Galaxy Supermarket Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51716.52
1016.5616.42
2015.5216.04
5015.8216.06
10016.6117.89
20023.8822.55

Galaxy Supermarket Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galaxy Supermarket remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Galaxy Supermarket Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 15, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTGalaxy Cloud Kitchen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Feb 05, 2026, 11:21 PM ISTGalaxy Cloud Kitchen - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 05, 2026, 11:03 PM ISTGalaxy Cloud Kitchen - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Jan 31, 2026, 9:23 PM ISTGalaxy Cloud Kitchen - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jan 14, 2026, 9:04 PM ISTGalaxy Cloud Kitchen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name

About Galaxy Supermarket

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47110MH1981PLC024988 and registration number is 024988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Pinki Dixit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Biyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Samal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dimple Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijai Singh Dugar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mala Saxena
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galaxy Supermarket Share Price

What is the share price of Galaxy Supermarket?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Supermarket is ₹15.49 as on Mar 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galaxy Supermarket?

The Galaxy Supermarket is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Supermarket?

The market cap of Galaxy Supermarket is ₹73.26 Cr as on Mar 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Supermarket?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Supermarket are ₹16.00 and ₹15.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Supermarket?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Supermarket stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Supermarket is ₹48.27 and 52-week low of Galaxy Supermarket is ₹13.10 as on Mar 17, 2026.

How has the Galaxy Supermarket performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galaxy Supermarket has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, -1.34% over 3 months, -67.91% over 1 year, 5.88% across 3 years, and 2.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Supermarket?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Supermarket are -70.73 and -3.27 on Mar 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Galaxy Supermarket News

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