Here's the live share price of Galaxy Supermarket along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Galaxy Supermarket has gained 2.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -67.91%.
Galaxy Supermarket’s current P/E of -70.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galaxy Supermarket
|-6.35
|13.31
|3.47
|-41.46
|-66.22
|5.88
|2.32
|Nestle India
|-1.97
|-7.03
|-2.01
|0.04
|9.79
|8.65
|8
|Britannia Industries
|-1.1
|-5.18
|-3.1
|-4
|22.71
|10.31
|11.04
|Bikaji Foods International
|-0.72
|-3.39
|-16.98
|-20.64
|-9.09
|20.42
|14.19
|Zydus Wellness
|9.67
|5
|-0.72
|-19.09
|28.46
|12.74
|2.43
|Orkla India
|2.18
|1.19
|-7.45
|-22.26
|-22.26
|-8.05
|-4.91
|Hindustan Foods
|1.68
|-2.9
|-7.65
|-12.87
|-12
|-3.34
|2.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-2.66
|-16.73
|-25.51
|-33.19
|-37.82
|18.24
|20.3
|Gopal Snacks
|-3.34
|-13.56
|-12.11
|-27.5
|2.89
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Prataap Snacks
|-8.23
|-15.94
|-16.65
|-11.52
|-12.71
|8.66
|7.11
|ADF Foods
|-3.51
|-20.78
|-13.47
|-21.34
|-22.09
|9.19
|0.66
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.85
|-11.16
|-15.29
|-28.1
|-17.34
|-7.45
|-13.39
|HMA Agro Industries
|-4.82
|-17.34
|-18.22
|-27.14
|-22.88
|-26
|-16.53
|Nurture Well Industries
|-1.45
|-8.38
|38.99
|68.57
|67.34
|173.42
|214.22
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-7.5
|-11.82
|-13.81
|-38.75
|-26.87
|45.92
|112.73
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|0.49
|-14.7
|-24.28
|-12.56
|85.7
|32.02
|44.37
|Apis India
|-3.39
|-17.52
|0.48
|141.31
|401.25
|174.99
|135.75
|Krishival Foods
|0.41
|-6.64
|-25.83
|-29.43
|-19.82
|-7.1
|-4.32
|Pajson Agro India
|-8.64
|-14.83
|44.2
|44.2
|44.2
|12.98
|7.6
|Mishtann Foods
|-3.46
|-14.07
|-17.34
|-32.93
|-23.03
|-21.09
|9.48
Over the last one year, Galaxy Supermarket has declined 66.22% compared to peers like Nestle India (9.79%), Britannia Industries (22.71%), Bikaji Foods International (-9.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Supermarket has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.00%) and Britannia Industries (11.04%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17
|16.52
|10
|16.56
|16.42
|20
|15.52
|16.04
|50
|15.82
|16.06
|100
|16.61
|17.89
|200
|23.88
|22.55
In the latest quarter, Galaxy Supermarket remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 15, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchen - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchen - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Jan 31, 2026, 9:23 PM IST
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchen - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jan 14, 2026, 9:04 PM IST
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47110MH1981PLC024988 and registration number is 024988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Supermarket is ₹15.49 as on Mar 17, 2026.
The Galaxy Supermarket is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galaxy Supermarket is ₹73.26 Cr as on Mar 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Supermarket are ₹16.00 and ₹15.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Supermarket stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Supermarket is ₹48.27 and 52-week low of Galaxy Supermarket is ₹13.10 as on Mar 17, 2026.
The Galaxy Supermarket has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, -1.34% over 3 months, -67.91% over 1 year, 5.88% across 3 years, and 2.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Supermarket are -70.73 and -3.27 on Mar 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.