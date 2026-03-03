Here's the live share price of Galaxy Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Galaxy Medicare has declined 20.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -68.23%.
Galaxy Medicare’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galaxy Medicare
|-6.86
|-14.66
|-17.68
|-68.23
|-68.23
|-31.76
|-20.49
|Poly Medicure
|2.09
|-17.20
|-31.45
|-36.43
|-35.76
|11.01
|13.00
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-7.37
|-3.31
|-22.87
|-65.51
|-52.19
|-21.81
|-13.72
|Tarsons Products
|4.45
|-5.13
|-16.42
|-39.09
|-35.71
|-31.59
|-25.04
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.12
|-11.80
|-25.49
|-44.34
|-42.80
|-30.42
|-19.56
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.31
|-8.04
|-16.68
|-29.30
|-15.23
|-13.10
|-8.08
|Vasa Denticity
|-4.51
|-24.55
|-24.17
|-25.90
|-22.48
|26.97
|15.40
|Aprameya Engineering
|-1.45
|-18.34
|-35.13
|2.00
|137.12
|41.46
|23.13
|Nureca
|-6.03
|1.84
|-5.85
|12.24
|19.83
|-7.53
|-15.17
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-3.89
|-7.53
|-20.83
|-23.59
|122.54
|2.11
|15.45
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|0.94
|-4.39
|-6.57
|-8.48
|-9.43
|-21.86
|-8.33
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|-5.94
|22.65
|-17.15
|-30.50
|-12.21
|-4.25
|-2.57
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|0.65
|-2.40
|-11.03
|-25.65
|-36.71
|-7.91
|12.11
Over the last one year, Galaxy Medicare has declined 68.23% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Medicare has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.57
|17.54
|10
|18.2
|17.96
|20
|18.47
|18.5
|50
|19.96
|19.91
|100
|21.17
|22.25
|200
|11.94
|0
In the latest quarter, Galaxy Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.85%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Galaxy Medicare fact sheet for more information
Galaxy Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24232OR1992PLC003113 and registration number is 003113. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Medicare is ₹16.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Galaxy Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Galaxy Medicare is ₹24.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Medicare are ₹17.00 and ₹16.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Medicare is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Galaxy Medicare is ₹16.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Galaxy Medicare has shown returns of -4.12% over the past day, -7.39% for the past month, -14.21% over 3 months, -68.23% over 1 year, -31.76% across 3 years, and -20.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Medicare are 0.00 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.