What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.? The market cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹50.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.? P/E ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is -4.55 and PB ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is -6.89 as on .

What is the share price of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on .