GALAXY CLOUD KITCHENS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.13 Closed
0.180.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.11₹11.64
₹11.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.09₹23.52
₹11.13
Open Price
₹11.64
Prev. Close
₹11.11
Volume
1,752

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.48
  • R211.82
  • R312.01
  • Pivot
    11.29
  • S110.95
  • S210.76
  • S310.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.3211.02
  • 1019.4811.06
  • 2015.8511.22
  • 5012.6211.65
  • 10012.3412.28
  • 20017.413.24

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.61-7.79-11.53-22.7613.69-28.19-55.48
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. Share Holdings

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1981PLC024988 and registration number is 024988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Biyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Udita Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.?

The market cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹50.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is -4.55 and PB ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is -6.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹23.52 and 52-week low of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹9.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

