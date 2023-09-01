Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH1981PLC024988 and registration number is 024988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹50.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is -4.55 and PB ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is -6.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹23.52 and 52-week low of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd. is ₹9.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.