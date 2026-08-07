What is the share price of Galaxy Agrico Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹67.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Galaxy Agrico Exports? The Galaxy Agrico Exports is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports? The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹26.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Agrico Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Agrico Exports are ₹72.00 and ₹66.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Agrico Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Agrico Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹74.38 and 52-week low of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹36.56 as on .

How has the Galaxy Agrico Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Galaxy Agrico Exports has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, 25.44% over 3 months, 67.84% over 1 year, 55.58% across 3 years, and 52.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports are 90.31 and 5.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global