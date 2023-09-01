Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.33
|-8.85
|-26.07
|3.45
|-35.01
|148.80
|-38.21
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.89
|8.32
|47.40
|67.71
|182.52
|658.87
|1,257.96
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.01
|-3.81
|32.38
|28.56
|25.70
|49.39
|-47.75
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|15.20
|22.73
|85.73
|120.14
|105.72
|1,834.12
|733.48
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.31
|5.79
|22.99
|26.38
|67.95
|571.80
|256.79
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1994PLC021368 and registration number is 021368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹8.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is -13.47 and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹41.45 and 52-week low of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.