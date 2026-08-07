Here's the live share price of Galaxy Agrico Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|0.10
|0.48
|25.44
|53.66
|67.84
|55.58
|52.21
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Galaxy Agrico Exports has gained 67.84% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Agrico Exports has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.51
|66.48
|10
|66.79
|66.63
|20
|67.4
|66.54
|50
|64.63
|63.94
|100
|56.72
|58.79
|200
|48.34
|52.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Galaxy Agrico Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Agrico Ex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2026
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Agrico Ex - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half And Quarter Year Ended On 30Th September, 2020 Is No
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Galaxy Agrico Ex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Agrico Ex - Intimation For Appointment Of Independent Directors
|Jun 30, 2026, 04:45 AM IST IST
|Galaxy Agrico Ex - Withdrawal Of Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Non-Executive Independent Directors
Source: Dion Global
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1994PLC021368 and registration number is 021368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹67.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galaxy Agrico Exports is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹26.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Agrico Exports are ₹72.00 and ₹66.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Agrico Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹74.38 and 52-week low of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹36.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galaxy Agrico Exports has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, 25.44% over 3 months, 67.84% over 1 year, 55.58% across 3 years, and 52.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports are 90.31 and 5.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global