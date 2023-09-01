Follow Us

GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.70 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹20.70
₹20.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.20₹41.45
₹20.70
Open Price
₹20.70
Prev. Close
₹20.70
Volume
12

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.7
  • R220.7
  • R320.7
  • Pivot
    20.7
  • S120.7
  • S220.7
  • S320.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.1221.38
  • 1037.5321.94
  • 2035.1722.76
  • 5033.2324.21
  • 10032.9725.93
  • 20033.0127.71

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.33-8.85-26.073.45-35.01148.80-38.21
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1994PLC021368 and registration number is 021368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nathabhai J Sadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj H Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay J Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. KiranKumar Govani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mansukhlal Govani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mausami P Sadaria
    Woman Director

FAQs on Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹8.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is -13.47 and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹41.45 and 52-week low of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

