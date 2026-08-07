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Galaxy Agrico Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Galaxy Agrico Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.01 Closed
2.34₹ 1.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Galaxy Agrico Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.00₹72.00
₹67.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.56₹74.38
₹67.01
Open Price
₹68.99
Prev. Close
₹65.48
Volume
1,56,461

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Agrico Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galaxy Agrico Exports		0.100.4825.4453.6667.8455.5852.21
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Galaxy Agrico Exports has gained 67.84% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Galaxy Agrico Exports has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Galaxy Agrico Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Agrico Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.5166.48
1066.7966.63
2067.466.54
5064.6363.94
10056.7258.79
20048.3452.01

Source: Dion Global

Galaxy Agrico Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galaxy Agrico Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Galaxy Agrico Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTGalaxy Agrico Ex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2026
Aug 02, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTGalaxy Agrico Ex - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half And Quarter Year Ended On 30Th September, 2020 Is No
Jul 14, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTGalaxy Agrico Ex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTGalaxy Agrico Ex - Intimation For Appointment Of Independent Directors
Jun 30, 2026, 04:45 AM IST ISTGalaxy Agrico Ex - Withdrawal Of Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Non-Executive Independent Directors

Source: Dion Global

About Galaxy Agrico Exports

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1994PLC021368 and registration number is 021368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nathabhai J Sadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj H Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay J Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. KiranKumar Govani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mausami P Sadaria
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Abhay Vasantrao Galgate
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Kachhawaha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jay Narayan Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galaxy Agrico Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Galaxy Agrico Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹67.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galaxy Agrico Exports?

The Galaxy Agrico Exports is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports?

The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹26.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galaxy Agrico Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galaxy Agrico Exports are ₹72.00 and ₹66.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galaxy Agrico Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galaxy Agrico Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹74.38 and 52-week low of Galaxy Agrico Exports is ₹36.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Galaxy Agrico Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galaxy Agrico Exports has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, 25.44% over 3 months, 67.84% over 1 year, 55.58% across 3 years, and 52.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports are 90.31 and 5.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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