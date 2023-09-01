What is the Market Cap of Galada Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Galada Finance Ltd. is ₹3.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galada Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Galada Finance Ltd. is 39.34 and PB ratio of Galada Finance Ltd. is 0.7 as on .

What is the share price of Galada Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Finance Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on .