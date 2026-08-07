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Galada Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALADA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Galada Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.80 Closed
4.76₹ 1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Galada Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.80₹41.80
₹41.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.70₹42.45
₹41.80
Open Price
₹41.80
Prev. Close
₹39.90
Volume
7

Source: Dion Global

Galada Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galada Finance		4.2719.3616.2728.1064.6357.0121.17
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Galada Finance has gained 64.63% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Galada Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Galada Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Galada Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.3940.7
1039.5539.9
2037.637.98
5032.834.56
10030.0432.31
20029.9129.95

Source: Dion Global

Galada Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galada Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Galada Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTGalada Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 21, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTGalada Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
May 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTGalada Finance - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTGalada Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 28Th May, 2026
May 27, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTGalada Finance - Update Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 28 May 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Galada Finance

Galada Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1986PLC012826 and registration number is 012826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jawarilal Galada
    Director
  • Mrs. Shyamala Thiagarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Ramu Vishnu
    Director

FAQs on Galada Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Galada Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Finance is ₹41.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galada Finance?

The Galada Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Finance?

The market cap of Galada Finance is ₹12.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galada Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galada Finance are ₹41.80 and ₹41.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galada Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Finance is ₹42.45 and 52-week low of Galada Finance is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Galada Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galada Finance has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, 19.36% for the past month, 16.27% over 3 months, 64.63% over 1 year, 57.01% across 3 years, and 21.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galada Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galada Finance are 28.36 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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