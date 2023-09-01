Follow Us

Galada Finance Ltd. Share Price

GALADA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.96 Closed
-0.08-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Galada Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.96₹11.96
₹11.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.10₹22.05
₹11.96
Open Price
₹11.96
Prev. Close
₹11.97
Volume
61

Galada Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.96
  • R211.96
  • R311.96
  • Pivot
    11.96
  • S111.96
  • S211.96
  • S311.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.7811.88
  • 1016.5411.68
  • 2017.8211.49
  • 5018.8911.36
  • 10017.4211.73
  • 20015.9512.81

Galada Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1810.7410.7415.22-40.7915.00-40.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Galada Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Galada Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Galada Finance Ltd.

Galada Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1986PLC012826 and registration number is 012826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Justice Ponniah Bhaskaran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jawarilal Galada
    Director
  • Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam
    Director

FAQs on Galada Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Galada Finance Ltd. is ₹3.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galada Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galada Finance Ltd. is 39.34 and PB ratio of Galada Finance Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Galada Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Finance Ltd. is ₹11.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galada Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Finance Ltd. is ₹22.05 and 52-week low of Galada Finance Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

