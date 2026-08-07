Here's the live share price of Galada Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galada Finance
|4.27
|19.36
|16.27
|28.10
|64.63
|57.01
|21.17
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Galada Finance has gained 64.63% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Galada Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.39
|40.7
|10
|39.55
|39.9
|20
|37.6
|37.98
|50
|32.8
|34.56
|100
|30.04
|32.31
|200
|29.91
|29.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Galada Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Galada Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 21, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Galada Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|May 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Galada Finance - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Galada Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 28Th May, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Galada Finance - Update Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 28 May 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Galada Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1986PLC012826 and registration number is 012826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Finance is ₹41.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galada Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galada Finance is ₹12.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galada Finance are ₹41.80 and ₹41.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Finance is ₹42.45 and 52-week low of Galada Finance is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galada Finance has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, 19.36% for the past month, 16.27% over 3 months, 64.63% over 1 year, 57.01% across 3 years, and 21.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galada Finance are 28.36 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global