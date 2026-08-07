What is the share price of Galada Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Finance is ₹41.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Galada Finance? The Galada Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Finance? The market cap of Galada Finance is ₹12.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Galada Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Galada Finance are ₹41.80 and ₹41.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galada Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Finance is ₹42.45 and 52-week low of Galada Finance is ₹19.70 as on .

How has the Galada Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Galada Finance has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, 19.36% for the past month, 16.27% over 3 months, 64.63% over 1 year, 57.01% across 3 years, and 21.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galada Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galada Finance are 28.36 and 2.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global