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Galactico Corporate Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALACTICO CORPORATE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Galactico Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.97 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Galactico Corporate Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.91₹1.98
₹1.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹2.51
₹1.97
Open Price
₹1.95
Prev. Close
₹1.97
Volume
99,828

Source: Dion Global

Galactico Corporate Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galactico Corporate Services		4.79-1.99-8.371.03-16.79-30.31-10.66
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Galactico Corporate Services has declined 16.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Galactico Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Galactico Corporate Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Galactico Corporate Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.931.95
101.951.95
201.971.97
5021.99
1001.971.99
2002.012.08

Source: Dion Global

Galactico Corporate Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galactico Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Galactico Corporate Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTGalactico Corp.Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results, Fund Raising, Increase In Authorized Share Capital And
Jul 13, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTGalactico Corp.Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th July, 2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTGalactico Corp.Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTGalactico Corp.Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Proposal For Raising Funds Through One Or Mor
May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTGalactico Corp.Serv. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Galactico Corporate Services

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2015PLC265578 and registration number is 265578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nilam Avinash Ghundiyal
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Dileep Lathi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rohit Shambhulal Joisar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vighnesh Arun Palkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Balasaheb Palwe
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Charushila Vipul Lathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Laxmikant Dasrao Bhakre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Shyam Sunder Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galactico Corporate Services Share Price

What is the share price of Galactico Corporate Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galactico Corporate Services is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galactico Corporate Services?

The Galactico Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galactico Corporate Services?

The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹36.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galactico Corporate Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galactico Corporate Services are ₹1.98 and ₹1.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galactico Corporate Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galactico Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹2.51 and 52-week low of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Galactico Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galactico Corporate Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -8.37% over 3 months, -16.79% over 1 year, -30.31% across 3 years, and -10.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services are 23.18 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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