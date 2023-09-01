Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2015PLC265578 and registration number is 265578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹83.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is 49.03 and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is 5.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹5.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹4.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.