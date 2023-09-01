Follow Us

GALACTICO CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.57 Closed
-0.71-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.45₹5.69
₹5.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.73₹28.00
₹5.57
Open Price
₹5.69
Prev. Close
₹5.61
Volume
5,05,438

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.69
  • R25.81
  • R35.93
  • Pivot
    5.57
  • S15.45
  • S25.33
  • S35.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.55.63
  • 1023.835.73
  • 2020.956.02
  • 5026.216.72
  • 10037.198.21
  • 20021.4211.17

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.09-12.28-14.57-55.37-80.00535.19528.31
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Galactico Corporate Services Ltd.

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2015PLC265578 and registration number is 265578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Lathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Nilam Ghundiyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dungarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Galactico Corporate Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹83.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is 49.03 and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is 5.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹5.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹4.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

