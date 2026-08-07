What is the share price of Galactico Corporate Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galactico Corporate Services is ₹1.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Galactico Corporate Services? The Galactico Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galactico Corporate Services? The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹36.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Galactico Corporate Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Galactico Corporate Services are ₹1.98 and ₹1.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galactico Corporate Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galactico Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹2.51 and 52-week low of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹1.45 as on .

How has the Galactico Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Galactico Corporate Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -8.37% over 3 months, -16.79% over 1 year, -30.31% across 3 years, and -10.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services are 23.18 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global