Here's the live share price of Galactico Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galactico Corporate Services
|4.79
|-1.99
|-8.37
|1.03
|-16.79
|-30.31
|-10.66
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Galactico Corporate Services has declined 16.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Galactico Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.93
|1.95
|10
|1.95
|1.95
|20
|1.97
|1.97
|50
|2
|1.99
|100
|1.97
|1.99
|200
|2.01
|2.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Galactico Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Galactico Corp.Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results, Fund Raising, Increase In Authorized Share Capital And
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Galactico Corp.Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th July, 2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Galactico Corp.Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Galactico Corp.Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Proposal For Raising Funds Through One Or Mor
|May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Galactico Corp.Serv. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2015PLC265578 and registration number is 265578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galactico Corporate Services is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galactico Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹36.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galactico Corporate Services are ₹1.98 and ₹1.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galactico Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹2.51 and 52-week low of Galactico Corporate Services is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Galactico Corporate Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -8.37% over 3 months, -16.79% over 1 year, -30.31% across 3 years, and -10.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services are 23.18 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global