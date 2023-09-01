Follow Us

GALA GLOBAL PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.80 Closed
4.880.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gala Global Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.60₹5.80
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.09₹68.35
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.73
Prev. Close
₹5.53
Volume
5,24,178

Gala Global Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.87
  • R25.93
  • R36.07
  • Pivot
    5.73
  • S15.67
  • S25.53
  • S35.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.565.54
  • 1019.165.72
  • 2021.216.1
  • 5048.026.93
  • 10052.798.6
  • 20043.6614.17

Gala Global Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.68-6.75-26.68-25.64-91.51-90.01-83.93
-1.930.3174.22136.94113.31194.66-0.93
2.772.7026.8363.3412.93109.9919.97
1.1929.5539.4345.15114.10289.95195.02
0.652.2856.6553.7170.39167.00-13.02
2.5911.4034.4645.5734.17363.25338.13
3.160.2037.07113.9199.21164.112.81
0.569.3234.14114.3574.32111.8232.87
5.78-4.31-17.9221.00134.68279.5871.73
6.376.9716.0722.8539.48105.1717.70
5.619.8523.9329.9515.2254.86-57.00
-1.0810.705.1934.4113.8830.74-57.46
6.120.1119.7524.2120.8123.166.87
10.8719.1615.383.66-20.5694.66-9.89
11.394.9124.5746.2253.87135.514.72
25.0033.6653.2766.7745.8014.14-65.46
-0.4826.8450.3765.50118.23172.49172.49
0.31-0.9315.944.58-8.3145.45-48.88
-6.78-9.0816.6528.4424.6570.9770.43
6.78-2.17-10.009.76-66.56570.21570.21

Gala Global Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Gala Global Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gala Global Products Ltd.

Gala Global Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219GJ2010PLC063243 and registration number is 063243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal M Gala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Laxmichand Maru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vyomesh Yagneshbhai Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umang Sanjaybhai Selani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gala Global Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gala Global Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹31.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gala Global Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gala Global Products Ltd. is -193.33 and PB ratio of Gala Global Products Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gala Global Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gala Global Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Global Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹68.35 and 52-week low of Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹5.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

