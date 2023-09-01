Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.68
|-6.75
|-26.68
|-25.64
|-91.51
|-90.01
|-83.93
|-1.93
|0.31
|74.22
|136.94
|113.31
|194.66
|-0.93
|2.77
|2.70
|26.83
|63.34
|12.93
|109.99
|19.97
|1.19
|29.55
|39.43
|45.15
|114.10
|289.95
|195.02
|0.65
|2.28
|56.65
|53.71
|70.39
|167.00
|-13.02
|2.59
|11.40
|34.46
|45.57
|34.17
|363.25
|338.13
|3.16
|0.20
|37.07
|113.91
|99.21
|164.11
|2.81
|0.56
|9.32
|34.14
|114.35
|74.32
|111.82
|32.87
|5.78
|-4.31
|-17.92
|21.00
|134.68
|279.58
|71.73
|6.37
|6.97
|16.07
|22.85
|39.48
|105.17
|17.70
|5.61
|9.85
|23.93
|29.95
|15.22
|54.86
|-57.00
|-1.08
|10.70
|5.19
|34.41
|13.88
|30.74
|-57.46
|6.12
|0.11
|19.75
|24.21
|20.81
|23.16
|6.87
|10.87
|19.16
|15.38
|3.66
|-20.56
|94.66
|-9.89
|11.39
|4.91
|24.57
|46.22
|53.87
|135.51
|4.72
|25.00
|33.66
|53.27
|66.77
|45.80
|14.14
|-65.46
|-0.48
|26.84
|50.37
|65.50
|118.23
|172.49
|172.49
|0.31
|-0.93
|15.94
|4.58
|-8.31
|45.45
|-48.88
|-6.78
|-9.08
|16.65
|28.44
|24.65
|70.97
|70.43
|6.78
|-2.17
|-10.00
|9.76
|-66.56
|570.21
|570.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gala Global Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219GJ2010PLC063243 and registration number is 063243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹31.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gala Global Products Ltd. is -193.33 and PB ratio of Gala Global Products Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Global Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹68.35 and 52-week low of Gala Global Products Ltd. is ₹5.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.