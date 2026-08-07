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Gala Global Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALA GLOBAL PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Gala Global Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.49 Closed
4.20₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gala Global Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.40₹1.50
₹1.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹3.38
₹1.49
Open Price
₹1.40
Prev. Close
₹1.43
Volume
74,802

Source: Dion Global

Gala Global Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gala Global Products		-3.87-14.37-14.86-4.49-47.54-37.86-46.78
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gala Global Products has declined 47.54% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Gala Global Products has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Gala Global Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gala Global Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.551.54
101.591.57
201.641.6
501.651.65
1001.681.71
2001.871.94

Source: Dion Global

Gala Global Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gala Global Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gala Global Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTGala Global Products - Intimation Of Board Of Director''s Comments On The Fine Levied By Bombay Stock Exchange
Jul 27, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTGala Global Products - Newspaper Advertisement Pertaining To Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTGala Global Products - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial
Jul 16, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTGala Global Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of T
Jul 02, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTGala Global Products - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Regarding Imposition Of Fines

Source: Dion Global

About Gala Global Products

Gala Global Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29109GJ2010PLC063243 and registration number is 063243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Mulchandbhai Gala
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Prahlad Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Alpa Pandya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Sanjaybhai Selani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Laxmichand Maru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yagnik Movaliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gala Global Products Share Price

What is the share price of Gala Global Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Global Products is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gala Global Products?

The Gala Global Products is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gala Global Products?

The market cap of Gala Global Products is ₹8.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gala Global Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gala Global Products are ₹1.50 and ₹1.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gala Global Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Global Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Global Products is ₹3.38 and 52-week low of Gala Global Products is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gala Global Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gala Global Products has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -14.37% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, -47.54% over 1 year, -37.86% across 3 years, and -46.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gala Global Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gala Global Products are -1.47 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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