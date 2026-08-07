Here's the live share price of Gala Global Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gala Global Products
|-3.87
|-14.37
|-14.86
|-4.49
|-47.54
|-37.86
|-46.78
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gala Global Products has declined 47.54% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Gala Global Products has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.55
|1.54
|10
|1.59
|1.57
|20
|1.64
|1.6
|50
|1.65
|1.65
|100
|1.68
|1.71
|200
|1.87
|1.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gala Global Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Gala Global Products - Intimation Of Board Of Director''s Comments On The Fine Levied By Bombay Stock Exchange
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Gala Global Products - Newspaper Advertisement Pertaining To Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Gala Global Products - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Gala Global Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of T
|Jul 02, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Gala Global Products - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Regarding Imposition Of Fines
Source: Dion Global
Gala Global Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29109GJ2010PLC063243 and registration number is 063243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Global Products is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gala Global Products is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gala Global Products is ₹8.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gala Global Products are ₹1.50 and ₹1.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Global Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Global Products is ₹3.38 and 52-week low of Gala Global Products is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gala Global Products has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -14.37% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, -47.54% over 1 year, -37.86% across 3 years, and -46.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gala Global Products are -1.47 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global