What is the share price of Gala Global Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gala Global Products is ₹1.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Gala Global Products? The Gala Global Products is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gala Global Products? The market cap of Gala Global Products is ₹8.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gala Global Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gala Global Products are ₹1.50 and ₹1.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gala Global Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gala Global Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gala Global Products is ₹3.38 and 52-week low of Gala Global Products is ₹1.10 as on .

How has the Gala Global Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Gala Global Products has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -14.37% for the past month, -14.86% over 3 months, -47.54% over 1 year, -37.86% across 3 years, and -46.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gala Global Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gala Global Products are -1.47 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global