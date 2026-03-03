Here's the live share price of Gajanand International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gajanand International has declined 26.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.27%.
Gajanand International’s current P/E of -23.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gajanand International
|-7.45
|-9.84
|-19.44
|-29.27
|-30.95
|-39.81
|-26.26
|KPR Mill
|-5.68
|-12.25
|-13.75
|-12.91
|10.32
|14.40
|35.25
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.45
|6.94
|27.09
|31.50
|46.37
|20.43
|19.05
|Trident
|-5.53
|-14.87
|-13.09
|-13.88
|-3.32
|-6.91
|11.63
|Indo Count Industries
|-1.33
|-8.29
|-15.40
|6.92
|-1.70
|25.22
|15.46
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.37
|8.00
|17.37
|12.84
|24.55
|21.40
|36.31
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.94
|25.65
|24.01
|49.24
|68.00
|115.64
|75.40
|Le Merite Exports
|-1.68
|-3.06
|-11.66
|24.66
|49.33
|103.80
|41.62
|Faze Three
|-9.01
|0.79
|-7.82
|1.99
|28.60
|17.10
|7.75
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.87
|-2.51
|-2.11
|0.66
|-13.47
|109.59
|58.97
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-0.88
|1.87
|9.46
|-6.84
|3.70
|-2.03
|6.59
|Nahar Poly Films
|-2.55
|-3.95
|-8.78
|-23.09
|27.29
|1.89
|19.84
|Precot
|-7.47
|10.65
|6.59
|-8.10
|2.71
|46.39
|34.45
|Vardhman Polytex
|13.52
|16.81
|19.94
|-10.54
|-17.50
|65.51
|31.09
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.18
|-4.11
|2.53
|-16.67
|93.20
|19.96
|15.37
|Axita Cotton
|-6.39
|-6.59
|-9.05
|6.37
|-6.59
|-31.38
|-1.81
|Ashima
|-0.07
|-12.75
|-19.75
|-40.02
|-17.95
|-0.13
|-0.73
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|-10.17
|-13.84
|-31.06
|-28.11
|-34.85
|-13.31
|-8.21
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.04
|-8.02
|-4.54
|-22.08
|-20.74
|-2.41
|10.92
|Shiva Texyarn
|-4.29
|-15.30
|-19.94
|-17.19
|-20.80
|10.05
|2.26
Over the last one year, Gajanand International has declined 30.95% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Gajanand International has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.19
|8.96
|10
|9.38
|9.18
|20
|9.52
|9.46
|50
|10.13
|10.07
|100
|11.09
|11.01
|200
|12.29
|13.19
In the latest quarter, Gajanand International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gajanand International fact sheet for more information
Gajanand International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01632GJ2009PLC057251 and registration number is 057251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanand International is ₹8.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gajanand International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Gajanand International is ₹16.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gajanand International are ₹8.70 and ₹8.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanand International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanand International is ₹16.85 and 52-week low of Gajanand International is ₹8.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gajanand International has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -20.55% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, -39.81% across 3 years, and -26.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gajanand International are -23.97 and 0.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.