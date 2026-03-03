Facebook Pixel Code
Gajanand International Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAJANAND INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gajanand International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.70 Closed
0.58₹ 0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gajanand International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.15₹8.70
₹8.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.15₹16.85
₹8.70
Open Price
₹8.65
Prev. Close
₹8.65
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gajanand International has declined 26.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.27%.

Gajanand International’s current P/E of -23.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gajanand International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gajanand International		-7.45-9.84-19.44-29.27-30.95-39.81-26.26
KPR Mill		-5.68-12.25-13.75-12.9110.3214.4035.25
Vardhman Textiles		1.456.9427.0931.5046.3720.4319.05
Trident		-5.53-14.87-13.09-13.88-3.32-6.9111.63
Indo Count Industries		-1.33-8.29-15.406.92-1.7025.2215.46
Nitin Spinners		-1.378.0017.3712.8424.5521.4036.31
Pashupati Cotspin		4.9425.6524.0149.2468.00115.6475.40
Le Merite Exports		-1.68-3.06-11.6624.6649.33103.8041.62
Faze Three		-9.010.79-7.821.9928.6017.107.75
AB Cotspin India		-0.87-2.51-2.110.66-13.47109.5958.97
Ambika Cotton Mills		-0.881.879.46-6.843.70-2.036.59
Nahar Poly Films		-2.55-3.95-8.78-23.0927.291.8919.84
Precot		-7.4710.656.59-8.102.7146.3934.45
Vardhman Polytex		13.5216.8119.94-10.54-17.5065.5131.09
Ginni Filaments		-0.18-4.112.53-16.6793.2019.9615.37
Axita Cotton		-6.39-6.59-9.056.37-6.59-31.38-1.81
Ashima		-0.07-12.75-19.75-40.02-17.95-0.13-0.73
Spunweb Nonwoven		-10.17-13.84-31.06-28.11-34.85-13.31-8.21
DCM Nouvelle		-7.04-8.02-4.54-22.08-20.74-2.4110.92
Shiva Texyarn		-4.29-15.30-19.94-17.19-20.8010.052.26

Over the last one year, Gajanand International has declined 30.95% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Gajanand International has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).

Gajanand International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gajanand International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.198.96
109.389.18
209.529.46
5010.1310.07
10011.0911.01
20012.2913.19

Gajanand International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gajanand International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gajanand International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gajanand International fact sheet for more information

About Gajanand International

Gajanand International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01632GJ2009PLC057251 and registration number is 057251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Bhagvanbhai Monsara
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Truptiben Ashokbhai Monsara
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dhirajlal Monsara
    Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Haribhai Koyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Rasiklal Jasani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gajanand International Share Price

What is the share price of Gajanand International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanand International is ₹8.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gajanand International?

The Gajanand International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gajanand International?

The market cap of Gajanand International is ₹16.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gajanand International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gajanand International are ₹8.70 and ₹8.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gajanand International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanand International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanand International is ₹16.85 and 52-week low of Gajanand International is ₹8.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gajanand International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gajanand International has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -20.55% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, -39.81% across 3 years, and -26.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gajanand International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gajanand International are -23.97 and 0.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

