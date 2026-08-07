What is the share price of Gajanan Securities Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanan Securities Services is ₹52.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Gajanan Securities Services? The Gajanan Securities Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gajanan Securities Services? The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹16.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gajanan Securities Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gajanan Securities Services are ₹53.70 and ₹51.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gajanan Securities Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanan Securities Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹81.48 and 52-week low of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Gajanan Securities Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Gajanan Securities Services has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -4.72% for the past month, -20.58% over 3 months, -25.59% over 1 year, 10.81% across 3 years, and 39.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services are 23.64 and 0.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global