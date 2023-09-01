Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.96
|-9.52
|-26.37
|181.16
|241.14
|258.20
|267.38
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC063477 and registration number is 063477. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹11.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is 113.0 and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹35.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹63.35 and 52-week low of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.