Here's the live share price of Gajanan Securities Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gajanan Securities Services
|-0.25
|-4.72
|-20.58
|-8.70
|-25.59
|10.81
|39.53
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gajanan Securities Services has declined 25.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gajanan Securities Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.32
|52.39
|10
|52.06
|52.44
|20
|53.25
|52.9
|50
|53.86
|54.6
|100
|58
|56.49
|200
|57.64
|60.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gajanan Securities Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Gajanan Sec. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone An
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Gajanan Sec. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Gajanan Sec. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Gajanan Sec. Serv. - Clarification With Respect To Email Dated 01St June, 2026 & 08Th July, 2026 Received From Listing Compli
|Jun 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Gajanan Sec. Serv. - Information Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider T
Source: Dion Global
Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC063477 and registration number is 063477. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanan Securities Services is ₹52.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gajanan Securities Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹16.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gajanan Securities Services are ₹53.70 and ₹51.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanan Securities Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹81.48 and 52-week low of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gajanan Securities Services has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -4.72% for the past month, -20.58% over 3 months, -25.59% over 1 year, 10.81% across 3 years, and 39.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services are 23.64 and 0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global