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Gajanan Securities Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAJANAN SECURITIES SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gajanan Securities Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.88 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gajanan Securities Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.25₹53.70
₹52.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹81.48
₹52.88
Open Price
₹51.93
Prev. Close
₹52.99
Volume
3,050

Source: Dion Global

Gajanan Securities Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gajanan Securities Services		-0.25-4.72-20.58-8.70-25.5910.8139.53
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gajanan Securities Services has declined 25.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gajanan Securities Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Gajanan Securities Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gajanan Securities Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.3252.39
1052.0652.44
2053.2552.9
5053.8654.6
1005856.49
20057.6460.49

Source: Dion Global

Gajanan Securities Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gajanan Securities Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gajanan Securities Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTGajanan Sec. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone An
Aug 05, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTGajanan Sec. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTGajanan Sec. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTGajanan Sec. Serv. - Clarification With Respect To Email Dated 01St June, 2026 & 08Th July, 2026 Received From Listing Compli
Jun 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTGajanan Sec. Serv. - Information Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider T

Source: Dion Global

About Gajanan Securities Services

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC063477 and registration number is 063477. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suman Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Maloy Kumar Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Tekriwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gajanan Securities Services Share Price

What is the share price of Gajanan Securities Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanan Securities Services is ₹52.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gajanan Securities Services?

The Gajanan Securities Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gajanan Securities Services?

The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹16.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gajanan Securities Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gajanan Securities Services are ₹53.70 and ₹51.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gajanan Securities Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanan Securities Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹81.48 and 52-week low of Gajanan Securities Services is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gajanan Securities Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gajanan Securities Services has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -4.72% for the past month, -20.58% over 3 months, -25.59% over 1 year, 10.81% across 3 years, and 39.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services are 23.64 and 0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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