GAJANAN SECURITIES SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.82 Closed
-2-0.73
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.82₹35.82
₹35.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.50₹63.35
₹35.82
Open Price
₹35.82
Prev. Close
₹36.55
Volume
3,104

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.82
  • R235.82
  • R335.82
  • Pivot
    35.82
  • S135.82
  • S235.82
  • S335.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.9537.13
  • 1010.437.51
  • 2012.6938.23
  • 5012.0540.26
  • 1006.0237.69
  • 2003.010

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.96-9.52-26.37181.16241.14258.20267.38
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gajanan Securities Services Ltd.

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC063477 and registration number is 063477. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suman Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Maloy Kumar Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Tekriwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gajanan Securities Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹11.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is 113.0 and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹35.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹63.35 and 52-week low of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

