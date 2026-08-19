Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190DL1999PLC099260 and registration number is 099260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.