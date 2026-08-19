Gaja Alternative Asset Management has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 19, 2026 and will close on Aug 21, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹152.00-160.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Capital
|-1.06
|2.88
|19.95
|4.26
|9.88
|3.19
|1.9
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|1.02
|-0.37
|0.2
|2.64
|20.11
|6.3
|3.73
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.18
|0.21
|14.46
|16.76
|39.9
|30.36
|28.85
|HDB Financial Services
|1.36
|-4.11
|3.38
|-3.7
|-11.96
|-6.01
|-3.65
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|4.11
|-3.61
|10.23
|22.15
|-2.27
|61.13
|35.78
|Max Financial Services
|4.52
|2.68
|-2.06
|-13.51
|-3.22
|22.05
|8.23
|360 One Wam
|0.22
|3.29
|5.94
|5.35
|7.85
|31.83
|24.02
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.26
|5.38
|23.07
|45.22
|55.51
|84.76
|71.98
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-4.91
|-2.24
|-2.46
|-6.51
|-6.5
|37.12
|38.58
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|2.95
|-5.78
|19.06
|35.03
|28.64
|49.53
|27.3
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|0.81
|0.64
|-6.53
|-8.54
|-15.41
|20.11
|19.11
|Angel One
|0.26
|-10.05
|-11.05
|16.25
|8.95
|18.32
|19.52
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.98
|-1.12
|-2.23
|5.64
|-0.67
|14.49
|3.34
|KFIN Technologies
|3.86
|8.6
|16.11
|-5.74
|-14.91
|36.08
|21.35
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-3.04
|1.71
|14.94
|-3.42
|-17.38
|30.17
|24.82
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-0.3
|18.49
|23.03
|30.54
|20.43
|42.46
|42.96
|JSW Holdings
|-0.72
|3.96
|-9.4
|-33.41
|-37.12
|37.59
|18.82
|JM Financial
|-3.29
|1.31
|-2.83
|-9.2
|-33.43
|15.42
|6.34
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.1
|-0.57
|11.34
|-0.6
|23.52
|34.05
|7.85
Source: Dion Global
Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190DL1999PLC099260 and registration number is 099260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global