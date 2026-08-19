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Gaja Alternative Asset Management Share Price

Sector
Finance

Gaja Alternative Asset Management has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 19, 2026 and will close on Aug 21, 2026. The price band has been set at 152.00-160.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Gaja Alternative Asset Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Capital		-1.062.8819.954.269.883.191.9
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		1.02-0.370.22.6420.116.33.73
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.180.2114.4616.7639.930.3628.85
HDB Financial Services		1.36-4.113.38-3.7-11.96-6.01-3.65
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		4.11-3.6110.2322.15-2.2761.1335.78
Max Financial Services		4.522.68-2.06-13.51-3.2222.058.23
360 One Wam		0.223.295.945.357.8531.8324.02
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.265.3823.0745.2255.5184.7671.98
Tata Investment Corporation		-4.91-2.24-2.46-6.51-6.537.1238.58
Nuvama Wealth Management		2.95-5.7819.0635.0328.6449.5327.3
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		0.810.64-6.53-8.54-15.4120.1119.11
Angel One		0.26-10.05-11.0516.258.9518.3219.52
Computer Age Management Services		-1.98-1.12-2.235.64-0.6714.493.34
KFIN Technologies		3.868.616.11-5.74-14.9136.0821.35
Maharashtra Scooters		-3.041.7114.94-3.42-17.3830.1724.82
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-0.318.4923.0330.5420.4342.4642.96
JSW Holdings		-0.723.96-9.4-33.41-37.1237.5918.82
JM Financial		-3.291.31-2.83-9.2-33.4315.426.34
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.1-0.5711.34-0.623.5234.057.85

Source: Dion Global

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About Gaja Alternative Asset Management

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190DL1999PLC099260 and registration number is 099260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ranjit Jayant Shah
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Imran Jafar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Sabharwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prithvi Pal Singh Haldea
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shital Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti
    Independent Director

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