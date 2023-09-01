Follow Us

GAGAN POLYCOT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.86 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gagan Polycot India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.86₹0.86
₹0.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.84₹1.80
₹0.86
Open Price
₹0.86
Prev. Close
₹0.86
Volume
0

Gagan Polycot India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.86
  • R20.86
  • R30.86
  • Pivot
    0.86
  • S10.86
  • S20.86
  • S30.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.50.89
  • 101.550.96
  • 201.741.09
  • 502.151.36
  • 1002.381.67
  • 2002.291.91

Gagan Polycot India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.27-23.21-43.79-47.56-62.28-76.11
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Gagan Polycot India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gagan Polycot India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gagan Polycot India Ltd.

Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111MH1988PLC231956 and registration number is 231956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketu Parikh
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prajwal Patel
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Gagan Polycot India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gagan Polycot India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹.86 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gagan Polycot India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is 0.21 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Gagan Polycot India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹.86 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gagan Polycot India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Polycot India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹.84 as on Aug 14, 2023.

