Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-2.27
|-23.21
|-43.79
|-47.56
|-62.28
|-76.11
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111MH1988PLC231956 and registration number is 231956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹.86 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is 0.21 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹.86 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Polycot India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of Gagan Polycot India Ltd. is ₹.84 as on Aug 14, 2023.