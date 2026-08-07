What is the share price of Gaekwar Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaekwar Mills is ₹15.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Gaekwar Mills? The Gaekwar Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gaekwar Mills? The market cap of Gaekwar Mills is ₹3.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gaekwar Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gaekwar Mills are ₹15.03 and ₹15.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gaekwar Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gaekwar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gaekwar Mills is ₹15.03 and 52-week low of Gaekwar Mills is ₹13.65 as on .

How has the Gaekwar Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Gaekwar Mills has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 8.99% over 1 year, 8.0% across 3 years, and -2.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills are -0.32 and -0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global