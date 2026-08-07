Here's the live share price of Gaekwar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gaekwar Mills
|0
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|8.99
|8.00
|-2.43
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gaekwar Mills has gained 8.99% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gaekwar Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.33
|14.36
|10
|13.55
|14.07
|20
|14.24
|14.1
|50
|13.85
|13.54
|100
|7.55
|0
|200
|3.77
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gaekwar Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Gaekwar Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Gaekwar Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Gaekwar Mills - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Gaekwar Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for For Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31,
|May 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Gaekwar Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The F
Source: Dion Global
Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1949PLC007731 and registration number is 007731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaekwar Mills is ₹15.03 as on Mar 25, 2026.
The Gaekwar Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gaekwar Mills is ₹3.01 Cr as on Mar 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gaekwar Mills are ₹15.03 and ₹15.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gaekwar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gaekwar Mills is ₹15.03 and 52-week low of Gaekwar Mills is ₹13.65 as on Mar 25, 2026.
The Gaekwar Mills has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 8.99% over 1 year, 8.0% across 3 years, and -2.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills are -0.32 and -0.04 on Mar 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global