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Gaekwar Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAEKWAR MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gaekwar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.03 Closed
4.96₹ 0.71
As on Mar 25, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gaekwar Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.03₹15.03
₹15.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.65₹15.03
₹15.03
Open Price
₹15.03
Prev. Close
₹14.32
Volume
250

Source: Dion Global

Gaekwar Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gaekwar Mills		04.964.964.968.998.00-2.43
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gaekwar Mills has gained 8.99% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gaekwar Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Gaekwar Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gaekwar Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.3314.36
1013.5514.07
2014.2414.1
5013.8513.54
1007.550
2003.770

Source: Dion Global

Gaekwar Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gaekwar Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gaekwar Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTGaekwar Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 21, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTGaekwar Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTGaekwar Mills - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTGaekwar Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for For Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31,
May 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTGaekwar Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The F

Source: Dion Global

About Gaekwar Mills

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1949PLC007731 and registration number is 007731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shweta Dhruv Shah
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mihir Rajesh Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mipan Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Ashok kumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gaekwar Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Gaekwar Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaekwar Mills is ₹15.03 as on Mar 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gaekwar Mills?

The Gaekwar Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gaekwar Mills?

The market cap of Gaekwar Mills is ₹3.01 Cr as on Mar 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gaekwar Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gaekwar Mills are ₹15.03 and ₹15.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gaekwar Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gaekwar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gaekwar Mills is ₹15.03 and 52-week low of Gaekwar Mills is ₹13.65 as on Mar 25, 2026.

How has the Gaekwar Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gaekwar Mills has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 8.99% over 1 year, 8.0% across 3 years, and -2.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills are -0.32 and -0.04 on Mar 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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