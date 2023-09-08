Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|-24.58
|79.37
|0.99
|4.02
|34.44
|68.64
|17.03
|227.31
|16.85
|-0.67
|15.86
|16.97
|25.41
|69.78
|705.85
|354.81
|2.23
|0.87
|4.80
|10.79
|-10.52
|67.36
|160.19
|3.70
|-11.74
|-7.41
|-21.27
|-47.01
|5.07
|-40.83
|0.98
|23.45
|20.75
|20.30
|-22.30
|164.16
|19.03
|7.52
|5.90
|34.23
|65.10
|64.46
|84.05
|102.17
|-0.77
|8.74
|10.18
|10.18
|10.18
|10.18
|10.18
|-0.93
|14.03
|39.15
|37.83
|35.41
|3,695.30
|7,427.82
|1.62
|4.32
|-13.71
|-41.90
|-82.35
|9,064.23
|7,033.52
|5.29
|13.45
|5.21
|24.17
|-17.44
|42.15
|-21.43
|9.07
|9.67
|16.25
|25.46
|13.13
|183.22
|126.47
|2.34
|7.08
|-5.81
|45.80
|52.08
|794.22
|4,006.12
|16.94
|22.00
|13.76
|-1.43
|-30.01
|3,280.07
|1,362.72
|9.95
|20.34
|13.59
|25.47
|-45.98
|256.69
|111.32
|-0.51
|7.64
|12.84
|13.29
|0.75
|155.61
|19.55
|10.67
|50.95
|72.83
|79.02
|39.02
|420.61
|119.35
|-1.77
|12.24
|21.06
|22.90
|1.89
|469.93
|48.20
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|-1.22
|-1.98
|-18.61
|-45.21
|-77.89
|-78.81
|-70.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1949PLC007731 and registration number is 007731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹2.50 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹12.52 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gaekwar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹11.93 and 52-week low of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹11.93 as on Sep 08, 2023.