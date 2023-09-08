Follow Us

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. Share Price

GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.52 Closed
4.950.59
As on Sep 8, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.52₹12.52
₹12.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.93₹11.93
₹12.52
Open Price
₹12.52
Prev. Close
₹11.93
Volume
50

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.52
  • R212.52
  • R312.52
  • Pivot
    12.52
  • S112.52
  • S212.52
  • S312.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.3612.91
  • 1014.9213.87
  • 2015.6314.34
  • 5012.390
  • 1006.190
  • 2003.10

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.954.954.954.954.95-24.5879.37
0.994.0234.4468.6417.03227.3116.85
-0.6715.8616.9725.4169.78705.85354.81
2.230.874.8010.79-10.5267.36160.19
3.70-11.74-7.41-21.27-47.015.07-40.83
0.9823.4520.7520.30-22.30164.1619.03
7.525.9034.2365.1064.4684.05102.17
-0.778.7410.1810.1810.1810.1810.18
-0.9314.0339.1537.8335.413,695.307,427.82
1.624.32-13.71-41.90-82.359,064.237,033.52
5.2913.455.2124.17-17.4442.15-21.43
9.079.6716.2525.4613.13183.22126.47
2.347.08-5.8145.8052.08794.224,006.12
16.9422.0013.76-1.43-30.013,280.071,362.72
9.9520.3413.5925.47-45.98256.69111.32
-0.517.6412.8413.290.75155.6119.55
10.6750.9572.8379.0239.02420.61119.35
-1.7712.2421.0622.901.89469.9348.20
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
-1.22-1.98-18.61-45.21-77.89-78.81-70.00

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gaekwar Mills Ltd.

Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1949PLC007731 and registration number is 007731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shweta Dhruv Shah
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Girishbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan N Karanjia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mipan Navinchandra Shah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Gaekwar Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹2.50 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the share price of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹12.52 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gaekwar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹11.93 and 52-week low of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹11.93 as on Sep 08, 2023.

