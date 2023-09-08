What is the Market Cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹2.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Gaekwar Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaekwar Mills Ltd. is ₹12.52 as on .