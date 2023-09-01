Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GACM Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GACM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GACM Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.25₹1.25
₹1.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.50₹1.25
₹1.25
Open Price
₹1.25
Prev. Close
₹1.25
Volume
26,282

GACM Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.25
  • R21.25
  • R31.25
  • Pivot
    1.25
  • S11.25
  • S21.25
  • S31.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.811.23
  • 100.761.21
  • 200.711.16
  • 500.711.03
  • 1000.760.92
  • 2000.620.82

GACM Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.1713.6425.0092.3192.31-53.70
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

GACM Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

GACM Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GACM Technologies Ltd.

Stampede Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC020170 and registration number is 020170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Thakur
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Jonna Venkata Tirupati Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Maya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveen Parashar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shaik Haseena
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parameshwar Botla
    Independent Director

FAQs on GACM Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GACM Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of GACM Technologies Ltd. is ₹42.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd. is 98.43 and PB ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd. is -31.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of GACM Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GACM Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GACM Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GACM Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GACM Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of GACM Technologies Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data