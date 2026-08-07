Here's the live share price of GACM Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GACM Technologies
|-6.94
|36.73
|36.73
|26.42
|26.42
|-6.15
|3.63
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GACM Technologies has gained 26.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GACM Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.61
|0.65
|10
|0.55
|0.61
|20
|0.52
|0.57
|50
|0.52
|0.53
|100
|0.5
|0.52
|200
|0.53
|0.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GACM Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.35%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|GACM Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quar
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|GACM Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|GACM Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|GACM Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|GACM Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
GACM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC020170 and registration number is 020170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GACM Technologies is ₹0.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GACM Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GACM Technologies is ₹73.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GACM Technologies are ₹0.68 and ₹0.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GACM Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GACM Technologies is ₹0.94 and 52-week low of GACM Technologies is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GACM Technologies has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 36.73% for the past month, 36.73% over 3 months, 26.42% over 1 year, -6.15% across 3 years, and 3.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GACM Technologies are 8.60 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global