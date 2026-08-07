What is the share price of GACM Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GACM Technologies is ₹0.67 as on .

What kind of stock is GACM Technologies? The GACM Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GACM Technologies? The market cap of GACM Technologies is ₹73.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GACM Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of GACM Technologies are ₹0.68 and ₹0.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GACM Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GACM Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GACM Technologies is ₹0.94 and 52-week low of GACM Technologies is ₹0.40 as on .

How has the GACM Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The GACM Technologies has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 36.73% for the past month, 36.73% over 3 months, 26.42% over 1 year, -6.15% across 3 years, and 3.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GACM Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GACM Technologies are 8.60 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global