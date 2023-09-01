What is the Market Cap of GACM Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of GACM Technologies Ltd. is ₹42.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd. is 98.43 and PB ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd. is -31.02 as on .

What is the share price of GACM Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GACM Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.25 as on .