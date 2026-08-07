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GACM Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

GACM TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GACM Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.67 Closed
3.08₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GACM Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.66₹0.68
₹0.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.40₹0.94
₹0.67
Open Price
₹0.66
Prev. Close
₹0.65
Volume
48,51,150

Source: Dion Global

GACM Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GACM Technologies		-6.9436.7336.7326.4226.42-6.153.63
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GACM Technologies has gained 26.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GACM Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

GACM Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GACM Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.610.65
100.550.61
200.520.57
500.520.53
1000.50.52
2000.530.55

Source: Dion Global

GACM Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GACM Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.35%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GACM Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTGACM Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quar
Aug 06, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTGACM Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
Aug 03, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTGACM Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTGACM Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTGACM Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About GACM Technologies

GACM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC020170 and registration number is 020170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Thakur
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Jonna Venkata Tirupati Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Maya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Babu Mugatha
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sai Naga Kathyayani Mugata
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Venkateswar Nellutla
    Independent Director

FAQs on GACM Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of GACM Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GACM Technologies is ₹0.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GACM Technologies?

The GACM Technologies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GACM Technologies?

The market cap of GACM Technologies is ₹73.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GACM Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GACM Technologies are ₹0.68 and ₹0.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GACM Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GACM Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GACM Technologies is ₹0.94 and 52-week low of GACM Technologies is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GACM Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The GACM Technologies has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 36.73% for the past month, 36.73% over 3 months, 26.42% over 1 year, -6.15% across 3 years, and 3.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GACM Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GACM Technologies are 8.60 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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