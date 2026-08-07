Here's the live share price of G V Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G V Films
|0
|14.81
|3.33
|-22.50
|-11.43
|-8.90
|-24.58
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G V Films has declined 11.43% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, G V Films has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.3
|0.3
|10
|0.29
|0.3
|20
|0.29
|0.3
|50
|0.35
|0.34
|100
|0.42
|0.37
|200
|0.38
|0.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G V Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.88%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|G V Films - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposed Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|G V Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|G V Films - Revised Audited Financials For The Year / Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|G V Films - Revised Audited Financials For The Year / Quarter Ended 31St March, 2025
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|G V Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
G V Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH1989PLC238780 and registration number is 238780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G V Films is ₹0.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G V Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G V Films is ₹57.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G V Films are ₹0.31 and ₹0.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G V Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G V Films is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of G V Films is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G V Films has shown returns of 6.9% over the past day, 14.81% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -11.43% over 1 year, -8.9% across 3 years, and -24.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G V Films are -182.35 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global