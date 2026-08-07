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G V Films Share Price

NSE
BSE

G V FILMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of G V Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.31 Closed
6.90₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G V Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.28₹0.31
₹0.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹0.69
₹0.31
Open Price
₹0.28
Prev. Close
₹0.29
Volume
98,55,474

Source: Dion Global

G V Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G V Films		014.813.33-22.50-11.43-8.90-24.58
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G V Films has declined 11.43% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, G V Films has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

G V Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G V Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.30.3
100.290.3
200.290.3
500.350.34
1000.420.37
2000.380.41

Source: Dion Global

G V Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G V Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.88%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G V Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTG V Films - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposed Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday 14Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTG V Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTG V Films - Revised Audited Financials For The Year / Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTG V Films - Revised Audited Financials For The Year / Quarter Ended 31St March, 2025
Jun 26, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTG V Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About G V Films

G V Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH1989PLC238780 and registration number is 238780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sadagopan Kamala Kannan
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Balagiri Vethagiri Vethagiri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Kamala Kannan Mahalakshmi
    Director
  • Mrs. Arumugam Manimegalai
    Independent Director

FAQs on G V Films Share Price

What is the share price of G V Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G V Films is ₹0.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is G V Films?

The G V Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G V Films?

The market cap of G V Films is ₹57.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G V Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G V Films are ₹0.31 and ₹0.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G V Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G V Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G V Films is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of G V Films is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the G V Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The G V Films has shown returns of 6.9% over the past day, 14.81% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -11.43% over 1 year, -8.9% across 3 years, and -24.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G V Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G V Films are -182.35 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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