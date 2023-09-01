Follow Us

G V FILMS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.42 Closed
-2.33-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G V Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.41₹0.45
₹0.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.31₹0.83
₹0.42
Open Price
₹0.43
Prev. Close
₹0.43
Volume
76,17,148

G V Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.44
  • R20.46
  • R30.48
  • Pivot
    0.42
  • S10.4
  • S20.38
  • S30.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.640.42
  • 100.660.42
  • 200.690.43
  • 500.750.45
  • 1000.810.47
  • 2001.020.54

G V Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.67-10.64-22.22-46.1527.27-44.00
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

G V Films Ltd. Share Holdings

G V Films Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About G V Films Ltd.

G V Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH1989PLC238780 and registration number is 238780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishari Ganesh Kadhirvelan
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Balakumar Vethagiri Giri
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Arthi
    Director
  • Mrs. Nirmal Anraj Gadhiya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rohini Vacher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamala Kannan Ashwin Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on G V Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G V Films Ltd.?

The market cap of G V Films Ltd. is ₹38.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G V Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G V Films Ltd. is -36.21 and PB ratio of G V Films Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G V Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G V Films Ltd. is ₹.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G V Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G V Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G V Films Ltd. is ₹.83 and 52-week low of G V Films Ltd. is ₹.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

