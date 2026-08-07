What is the share price of G V Films? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G V Films is ₹0.31 as on .

What kind of stock is G V Films? The G V Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G V Films? The market cap of G V Films is ₹57.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G V Films? Today’s highest and lowest price of G V Films are ₹0.31 and ₹0.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G V Films? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G V Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G V Films is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of G V Films is ₹0.25 as on .

How has the G V Films performed historically in terms of returns? The G V Films has shown returns of 6.9% over the past day, 14.81% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, -11.43% over 1 year, -8.9% across 3 years, and -24.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G V Films? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G V Films are -182.35 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global