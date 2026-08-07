G V Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43210MH1985PLC035529 and registration number is 035529. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.