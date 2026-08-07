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G V Electricals Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

G V Electricals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 31, 2026 and will close on Aug 7, 2026. The price band has been set at 123.00-130.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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G V Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

G V Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABB India		4.338.915.7330.6948.4818.8635.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		1.81-3.462.3227.3328.9729.4860.71
Siemens Energy India		12.948.3116.2235.5814.9110.095.93
Waaree Energies		1.37-4.37-15.79-12.98-14.15.123.04
Premier Energies		2.452.222.8229.865.717.634.51
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.04-9.230.8576.2237.7168.3760.13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.41-2.7420.3957.2245.3513.287.77
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4815.9536.1884.0787.0823.2213.35
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.5-10.13-13.61-0.82-11.5221.2
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.93-0.92-7.6414.64-20.4619.0837.63
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.280.02-11.370-3.87-1.31-0.79
Marine Electricals (India)		26.6532.5142.9269.6693.4371.1148.69
Kernex Microsystems (India)		6.9911.9461.46107.25137.1291.45102.17
Websol Energy Systems		-0.32-5.2-16.0734.72-22.57107.0771.91
Spectrum Electrical Industries		3.2925.3899.9687.5764.2935.09113.52
Ravindra Energy		-0.41-8.6222.4213.3518.4525.5414.62
Rishabh Instruments		4.691.5227.243.43123.0712.997.6
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.09-1.37-20.3614.214.24.532.69
Alpex Solar		-3.031.17-23.67-12.65-35.5432.5218.4

Source: Dion Global

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About G V Electricals

G V Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43210MH1985PLC035529 and registration number is 035529. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawed Akhtar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sunil Lakshman Vatsa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepshikha Yadav
    Independent Director

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