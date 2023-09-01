Follow Us

G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.22 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.22₹1.28
₹1.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.22₹1.49
₹1.22
Open Price
₹1.28
Prev. Close
₹1.22
Volume
0

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.26
  • R21.3
  • R31.32
  • Pivot
    1.24
  • S11.2
  • S21.18
  • S31.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.381.29
  • 101.381.33
  • 201.31.36
  • 501.11.31
  • 1000.921.26
  • 2001.421.53

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-8.96-14.08-10.29-11.5976.81-39.30
-0.13-8.27-22.3930.5564.85256.5494.02
3.75-4.27-79.52-75.29-76.59-30.44-13.26
11.2213.1012.4334.12-10.76174.7087.81
0.08-6.397.7525.0013.4553.00-11.98
12.9012.9012.9012.9012.9012.9012.90

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. Share Holdings

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080449 and registration number is 080449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of computer and peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sangramkumar Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shantilal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Talreja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Ahire
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Kalu Mohite
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.?

The market cap of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹.43 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is 45.02 and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is 4.14 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.49 and 52-week low of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

