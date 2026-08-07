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G-Tech Info-Training Share Price

NSE
BSE

G-TECH INFO-TRAINING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of G-Tech Info-Training along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.84 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.41
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G-Tech Info-Training Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.84₹8.66
₹7.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.84₹13.02
₹7.84
Open Price
₹7.84
Prev. Close
₹8.25
Volume
7,664

Source: Dion Global

G-Tech Info-Training Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G-Tech Info-Training		0-5.2-25.33-39.13-15.780.1964.04
MPS		8.6346.797874.2727.1925.5134.14
NIIT		1.09-3.2930.4323.43-17.134.37-21.3
Aptech		4.63-5.58-12.0910.33-24.86-33.62-12.21
Compucom Software		-1.191.93-10.24-8-36.21-15.27-1.28
Jetking Infotrain		7.5810.02-12.51-23.33-66.4925.9823.97
Icodex Publishing Solutions		-1.03-3.4-19.15-9.18-50.23-20.75-13.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G-Tech Info-Training has declined 15.70% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), NIIT (-17.13%), Aptech (-24.86%). From a 5 year perspective, G-Tech Info-Training has outperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and NIIT (-21.30%).

G-Tech Info-Training Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G-Tech Info-Training Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.358.4
108.999.06
2010.639.86
5010.189.33
1006.337.36
2003.815.22

Source: Dion Global

G-Tech Info-Training Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G-Tech Info-Training remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G-Tech Info-Training Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTG-Tech Info-Training - Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTG-Tech Info-Training - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTG-Tech Info-Training - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTG-Tech Info-Training - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTG-Tech Info-Training - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About G-Tech Info-Training

G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080449 and registration number is 080449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of computer and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sangramkumar Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shantilal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Talreja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Ahire
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Mohite
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G-Tech Info-Training Share Price

What is the share price of G-Tech Info-Training?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tech Info-Training is ₹7.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is G-Tech Info-Training?

The G-Tech Info-Training is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tech Info-Training?

The market cap of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹2.74 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G-Tech Info-Training?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G-Tech Info-Training are ₹8.66 and ₹7.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G-Tech Info-Training?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tech Info-Training stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹13.02 and 52-week low of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹7.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the G-Tech Info-Training performed historically in terms of returns?

The G-Tech Info-Training has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -25.33% over 3 months, -15.7% over 1 year, 80.19% across 3 years, and 64.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training are 519.21 and 21.53 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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