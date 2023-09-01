What is the Market Cap of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.? The market cap of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.? P/E ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is 45.02 and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is 4.14 as on .

What is the share price of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.22 as on .