What is the share price of G-Tech Info-Training? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tech Info-Training is ₹7.84 as on .

What kind of stock is G-Tech Info-Training? The G-Tech Info-Training is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tech Info-Training? The market cap of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹2.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G-Tech Info-Training? Today’s highest and lowest price of G-Tech Info-Training are ₹8.66 and ₹7.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G-Tech Info-Training? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tech Info-Training stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹13.02 and 52-week low of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹7.84 as on .

How has the G-Tech Info-Training performed historically in terms of returns? The G-Tech Info-Training has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -25.33% over 3 months, -15.7% over 1 year, 80.19% across 3 years, and 64.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training are 519.21 and 21.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global