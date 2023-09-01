Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080449 and registration number is 080449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of computer and peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹.43 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is 45.02 and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is 4.14 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.49 and 52-week low of G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is ₹1.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.