Here's the live share price of G-Tech Info-Training along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G-Tech Info-Training
|0
|-5.2
|-25.33
|-39.13
|-15.7
|80.19
|64.04
|MPS
|8.63
|46.79
|78
|74.27
|27.19
|25.51
|34.14
|NIIT
|1.09
|-3.29
|30.43
|23.43
|-17.13
|4.37
|-21.3
|Aptech
|4.63
|-5.58
|-12.09
|10.33
|-24.86
|-33.62
|-12.21
|Compucom Software
|-1.19
|1.93
|-10.24
|-8
|-36.21
|-15.27
|-1.28
|Jetking Infotrain
|7.58
|10.02
|-12.51
|-23.33
|-66.49
|25.98
|23.97
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|-1.03
|-3.4
|-19.15
|-9.18
|-50.23
|-20.75
|-13.02
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.35
|8.4
|10
|8.99
|9.06
|20
|10.63
|9.86
|50
|10.18
|9.33
|100
|6.33
|7.36
|200
|3.81
|5.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G-Tech Info-Training remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|G-Tech Info-Training - Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|G-Tech Info-Training - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|G-Tech Info-Training - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|G-Tech Info-Training - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|G-Tech Info-Training - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
G-Tech Info-Training Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080449 and registration number is 080449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of computer and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tech Info-Training is ₹7.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The G-Tech Info-Training is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹2.74 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G-Tech Info-Training are ₹8.66 and ₹7.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tech Info-Training stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹13.02 and 52-week low of G-Tech Info-Training is ₹7.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The G-Tech Info-Training has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -25.33% over 3 months, -15.7% over 1 year, 80.19% across 3 years, and 64.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G-Tech Info-Training are 519.21 and 21.53 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global