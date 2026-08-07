What is the share price of G-Tec Jainx Education? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹31.54 as on .

What kind of stock is G-Tec Jainx Education? The G-Tec Jainx Education is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tec Jainx Education? The market cap of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹32.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G-Tec Jainx Education? Today’s highest and lowest price of G-Tec Jainx Education are ₹31.55 and ₹28.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G-Tec Jainx Education? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tec Jainx Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹38.35 and 52-week low of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹15.54 as on .

How has the G-Tec Jainx Education performed historically in terms of returns? The G-Tec Jainx Education has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 15.49% for the past month, 60.51% over 3 months, 26.16% over 1 year, -20.43% across 3 years, and 10.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education are -38.99 and 73.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global