MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119661 and registration number is 119661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is ₹71.22 Cr as on Sep 06, 2023.
P/E ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is 54.52 and PB ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is 7.08 as on Sep 06, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is ₹69.90 as on Sep 06, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is ₹84.30 and 52-week low of G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is ₹29.75 as on Sep 06, 2023.