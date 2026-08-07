Here's the live share price of G-Tec Jainx Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G-Tec Jainx Education
|12.84
|15.49
|60.51
|67.06
|26.16
|-20.43
|10.44
|MPS
|8.72
|46.63
|78.17
|74.29
|27.29
|25.45
|34.01
|NIIT
|-0.72
|-5.19
|27.80
|21.03
|-18.84
|3.68
|-21.62
|Vinsys IT Services India
|4.95
|17.76
|90.40
|82.34
|63.97
|38.41
|21.54
|Aptech
|5.02
|-5.44
|-12.13
|11.40
|-24.67
|-33.58
|-12.21
|Compucom Software
|-2.16
|1.15
|-9.75
|-9.13
|-36.31
|-15.46
|-1.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G-Tec Jainx Education has gained 26.16% compared to peers like MPS (27.29%), NIIT (-18.84%), Vinsys IT Services India (63.97%). From a 5 year perspective, G-Tec Jainx Education has outperformed peers relative to MPS (34.01%) and NIIT (-21.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.56
|28.73
|10
|28.61
|28.54
|20
|27.53
|28.2
|50
|27.45
|26.91
|100
|23.5
|25.18
|200
|23.01
|24.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G-Tec Jainx Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the G-Tec Jainx Education fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119661 and registration number is 119661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹31.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G-Tec Jainx Education is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹32.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G-Tec Jainx Education are ₹31.55 and ₹28.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tec Jainx Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹38.35 and 52-week low of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹15.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G-Tec Jainx Education has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 15.49% for the past month, 60.51% over 3 months, 26.16% over 1 year, -20.43% across 3 years, and 10.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education are -38.99 and 73.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global