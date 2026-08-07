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G-Tec Jainx Education Share Price

NSE
BSE

G-TEC JAINX EDUCATION

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of G-Tec Jainx Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.54 Closed
4.89₹ 1.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G-Tec Jainx Education Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.75₹31.55
₹31.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.54₹38.35
₹31.54
Open Price
₹31.55
Prev. Close
₹30.07
Volume
9,041

Source: Dion Global

G-Tec Jainx Education Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G-Tec Jainx Education		12.8415.4960.5167.0626.16-20.4310.44
MPS		8.7246.6378.1774.2927.2925.4534.01
NIIT		-0.72-5.1927.8021.03-18.843.68-21.62
Vinsys IT Services India		4.9517.7690.4082.3463.9738.4121.54
Aptech		5.02-5.44-12.1311.40-24.67-33.58-12.21
Compucom Software		-2.161.15-9.75-9.13-36.31-15.46-1.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G-Tec Jainx Education has gained 26.16% compared to peers like MPS (27.29%), NIIT (-18.84%), Vinsys IT Services India (63.97%). From a 5 year perspective, G-Tec Jainx Education has outperformed peers relative to MPS (34.01%) and NIIT (-21.62%).

G-Tec Jainx Education Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G-Tec Jainx Education Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.5628.73
1028.6128.54
2027.5328.2
5027.4526.91
10023.525.18
20023.0124.92

Source: Dion Global

G-Tec Jainx Education Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G-Tec Jainx Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G-Tec Jainx Education Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the G-Tec Jainx Education fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About G-Tec Jainx Education

G-Tec Jainx Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119661 and registration number is 119661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Roychand Chenraj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Pandurang Sonawane
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Heeralal Chandak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Sanjay Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonia Rakesh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G-Tec Jainx Education Share Price

What is the share price of G-Tec Jainx Education?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹31.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is G-Tec Jainx Education?

The G-Tec Jainx Education is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tec Jainx Education?

The market cap of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹32.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G-Tec Jainx Education?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G-Tec Jainx Education are ₹31.55 and ₹28.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G-Tec Jainx Education?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G-Tec Jainx Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹38.35 and 52-week low of G-Tec Jainx Education is ₹15.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the G-Tec Jainx Education performed historically in terms of returns?

The G-Tec Jainx Education has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 15.49% for the past month, 60.51% over 3 months, 26.16% over 1 year, -20.43% across 3 years, and 10.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G-Tec Jainx Education are -38.99 and 73.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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