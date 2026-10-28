Indian bond yields have risen sharply in October, driven by a mix of global headwinds and domestic pressures. The surge in yields increases the government’s incremental and refinancing costs, while it will also hurt banks through mark-to-market losses on their treasury books.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond has risen by as much as 30 bps to 7.49% in October before slight easing. It ended at 7.44% on Thursday. In FY26, it has moved up 40 bps. The movement was largely driven by oil prices, risk-off sentiments and rate hike expectations.

“The recent sharp rise in G sec yields reflects a confluence of global and domestic pressures, persistent geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude prices, RBI’s hawkish stance and expectations of a larger rate hike in December,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury, Karur Vysya Bank.

He added that there are multiple other factors also at play here including, tightening liquidity, rupee defence and sustained FII outflows. “Rising yields will also increase the incremental and refinancing cost of the government borrowing,” he added.

Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM Mutual Fund, said that the market interpreted the RBI’s reference to using interest rates to safeguard financial stability as a shift from its earlier stance. “This fueled expectations of a 50-basis-point rate hike in December, pushing yields higher across the curve.”

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Friday, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reiterated that monetary policy is primarily aimed at maintaining price stability, though it could be deployed for financial stability in some circumstances.

Market participants said tighter liquidity has weighed on the bond market, driven by RBI measures, festive-season cash withdrawals, and higher currency in circulation. System liquidity fell sharply to Rs 30,419 crore on Tuesday from a record Rs 11 lakh crore on September 6.

“Yields rose faster than market expected. While an increase was anticipated, the pace was surprising, particularly as oil climbed above $110 and stayed above that. In that context, the rise in yields appears largely driven by higher oil prices,” said Pal. He expects the 10-year bond to trade in the range of 7.30-7.60% in the near-term.

Market participants expect the pressure to persist as long as crude oil remains elevated and investors continue demanding a risk premium amid ongoing global uncertainty.

“Further pressure on G-sec yields could persist despite the market already pricing in an aggressive pace of RBI rate hikes. Upward pressure will be led by elevated crude oil prices, UST yields and further tightness in interbank liquidity. The 10-year G-sec yield range is expected to be between 7.40% and 7.60%,” Guara Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, said in a report.

With yields hardening and pressure expected to persist, some banks are recalibrating their trading books to limit further losses. Most banks had already reported losses on their treasury portfolios in the second quarter of the current financial year.

“We have recalibrated our portfolio, while booking some losses as well. In the HFT (held-for-trading) book, we have exited fully and are no longer holding positions; we now hold only short positions,” said a treasury head at a private sector bank.

Another treasury head at a large private bank said that banks may recalibrate positions if they expect rates to rise, but this does not necessarily reduce overall G-Sec demand. “They may temporarily hold cash, shift purchases to AFS (available for sale) or HTM (held-to-maturity) books, or hedge risk with OIS. Some may also reduce duration exposure by moving towards the short end of the curve.”