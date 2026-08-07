What is the share price of G G Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Engineering is ₹0.47 as on .

What kind of stock is G G Engineering? The G G Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G G Engineering? The market cap of G G Engineering is ₹72.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G G Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Engineering are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Engineering is ₹0.75 and 52-week low of G G Engineering is ₹0.34 as on .

How has the G G Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The G G Engineering has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, 6.82% over 3 months, -7.84% over 1 year, -19.56% across 3 years, and -41.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G G Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Engineering are 8.50 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global