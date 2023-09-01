Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.81
|3.51
|30.69
|7.31
|-57.83
|-69.69
|-38.17
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|25 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
G G Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2006PLC159174 and registration number is 159174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹103.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G G Engineering Ltd. is 11.45 and PB ratio of G G Engineering Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.