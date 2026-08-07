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G G Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

G G ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of G G Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.47 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 11, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G G Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.47₹0.48
₹0.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.34₹0.75
₹0.47
Open Price
₹0.47
Prev. Close
₹0.47
Volume
13,95,083

Source: Dion Global

G G Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G G Engineering		0-6.006.82-14.55-7.84-19.56-41.31
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G G Engineering has declined 7.84% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, G G Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

G G Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G G Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.470.47
100.480.48
200.490.49
500.50.49
1000.490.51
2000.540.58

Source: Dion Global

G G Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G G Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G G Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTG G Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTG G Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 28, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTG G Engineering - Result Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTG G Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
May 25, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTG G Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On May 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About G G Engineering

G G Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2006PLC159174 and registration number is 159174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 158.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Manorath Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Dhingra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G G Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of G G Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Engineering is ₹0.47 as on Jun 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is G G Engineering?

The G G Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G G Engineering?

The market cap of G G Engineering is ₹72.12 Cr as on Jun 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G G Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Engineering are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Engineering is ₹0.75 and 52-week low of G G Engineering is ₹0.34 as on Jun 11, 2026.

How has the G G Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The G G Engineering has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, 6.82% over 3 months, -7.84% over 1 year, -19.56% across 3 years, and -41.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G G Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Engineering are 8.50 and 0.38 on Jun 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

G G Engineering News

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