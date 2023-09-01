Follow Us

G G Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

G G ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.18 Closed
-1.67-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G G Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.18₹1.18
₹1.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.93₹2.10
₹1.18
Open Price
₹1.18
Prev. Close
₹1.20
Volume
69,88,696

G G Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.18
  • R21.18
  • R31.18
  • Pivot
    1.18
  • S11.18
  • S21.18
  • S31.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.891.23
  • 101.91.25
  • 201.991.24
  • 502.661.17
  • 1002.341.12
  • 2002.371.28

G G Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.813.5130.697.31-57.83-69.69-38.17
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

G G Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

G G Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
25 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About G G Engineering Ltd.

G G Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2006PLC159174 and registration number is 159174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal Beriwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Dhingra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G G Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G G Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹103.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G G Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G G Engineering Ltd. is 11.45 and PB ratio of G G Engineering Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G G Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

