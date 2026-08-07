Here's the live share price of G G Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G G Engineering
|0
|-6.00
|6.82
|-14.55
|-7.84
|-19.56
|-41.31
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G G Engineering has declined 7.84% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, G G Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.47
|0.47
|10
|0.48
|0.48
|20
|0.49
|0.49
|50
|0.5
|0.49
|100
|0.49
|0.51
|200
|0.54
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G G Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|G G Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|G G Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 28, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|G G Engineering - Result Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|G G Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|G G Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On May 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
G G Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2006PLC159174 and registration number is 159174. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 158.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Engineering is ₹0.47 as on Jun 11, 2026.
The G G Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G G Engineering is ₹72.12 Cr as on Jun 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Engineering are ₹0.48 and ₹0.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Engineering is ₹0.75 and 52-week low of G G Engineering is ₹0.34 as on Jun 11, 2026.
The G G Engineering has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, 6.82% over 3 months, -7.84% over 1 year, -19.56% across 3 years, and -41.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Engineering are 8.50 and 0.38 on Jun 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global