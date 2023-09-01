What is the Market Cap of G G Engineering Ltd.? The market cap of G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹103.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G G Engineering Ltd.? P/E ratio of G G Engineering Ltd. is 11.45 and PB ratio of G G Engineering Ltd. is 0.85 as on .

What is the share price of G G Engineering Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Engineering Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on .