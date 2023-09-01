Follow Us

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. Share Price

G G DANDEKAR MACHINE WORKS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹71.85 Closed
-0.69-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.05₹75.70
₹71.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹84.90
₹71.85
Open Price
₹71.20
Prev. Close
₹72.35
Volume
3,386

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175.02
  • R278.18
  • R380.67
  • Pivot
    72.53
  • S169.37
  • S266.88
  • S363.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.6870.84
  • 1069.5367.23
  • 2069.1163.97
  • 5068.1860.9
  • 10064.8459.69
  • 20067.2360.24

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.1220.0725.6320.744.2165.17-1.30
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. Share Holdings

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1938PLC002869 and registration number is 002869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for the grain milling industry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Deshpande
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan J Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh B Patwardhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Smita A Raichurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.?

The market cap of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹34.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is -8.9 and PB ratio of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

