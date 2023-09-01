Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1938PLC002869 and registration number is 002869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for the grain milling industry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹34.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is -8.9 and PB ratio of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.