FX Multitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100GJ2008PLC053391 and registration number is 053391. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.