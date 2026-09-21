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FX Multitech Share Price

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FX Multitech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 21, 2026 and will close on Sep 23, 2026. The price band has been set at 110.00-116.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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FX Multitech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

FX Multitech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Enterprises		-1.310.99-0.6155.9323.427.5717.03
Redington		1.5619.3442.4282.2533.435.7923.6
Lloyds Enterprises		-1.36-12.38-10.8551.662.9211.76.86
SG Mart		-2.32-8.6722.6968.2590.982715.42
MMTC		-2.66-3.02-19.15-0.28-10.570.236.91
MSTC		-1.962.884.5276.7538.9319.3918.04
Shankara Buildpro		0.1-1.5118.1338.0554.315.569.06
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.0913.9214.4837.416.317.494.43
BN Agrochem		0.98-13.3-26.6-15.3-15.3-5.39-3.27
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-4.28-2.77-0.017.15-0.489.926.99
TCC Concept		-9.89-1.23-27.84-29.98-46.54-18.84-11.77
Nupur Recyclers		7.9727.0380.17190.2485.0232.7443.58
Hexa Tradex		1.59-2.25-2.59-0.45-11.352.59-1.87
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.94-3.89-17.964.17-9.72-2.61.82
Shiv Aum Steels		0.624.7326.5740.5356.114.7452.92
Uniphos Enterprises		-0.67-5.01-15.33-2.85-41.85-18.01-6.94
Hardwyn India		0-0.54-49.09-28.44-5.15-23.0224.51
HP Telecom India		19.5238.3359.1355.09111.9154.9530.05
Oswal Agro Mills		-4.83-9.56-21.43-18.2-55.172.6213.55

Source: Dion Global

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About FX Multitech

FX Multitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100GJ2008PLC053391 and registration number is 053391. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Selvaraj Rangaswamy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kanagalakshmi Selvaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshil B Vadodariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nageswara Rao Narla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivam Devkishanji Soni
    Independent Director

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