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Futuristic Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Futuristic Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.71 Closed
4.98₹ 1.98
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Futuristic Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.71₹41.71
₹41.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.25₹61.95
₹41.71
Open Price
₹41.71
Prev. Close
₹39.73
Volume
725

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Futuristic Solutions		-5.20-12.7413.47-5.18-15.48-10.6911.69
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Futuristic Solutions has declined 15.48% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Futuristic Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Futuristic Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.9244.04
1044.3744.49
2045.5545.05
5044.944.81
10042.6944.64
20046.0747.18

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Futuristic Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Futuristic Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTFuturistic Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requi
Aug 06, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTFuturistic Solutions - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30Th, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTFuturistic Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Fo
Jul 20, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTFuturistic Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 20, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTFuturistic Solutions - Book Closure As Per Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) , 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Futuristic Solutions

Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016586 and registration number is 016586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mandeep Sandhu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepika Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Sandhu
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Akriti Kaur Malhotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Futuristic Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Futuristic Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Solutions is ₹41.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Futuristic Solutions?

The Futuristic Solutions is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Solutions?

The market cap of Futuristic Solutions is ₹43.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Futuristic Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Futuristic Solutions are ₹41.71 and ₹41.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Futuristic Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Solutions is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Futuristic Solutions is ₹33.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Futuristic Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Futuristic Solutions has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -12.74% for the past month, 13.47% over 3 months, -15.48% over 1 year, -10.69% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions are 16.34 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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