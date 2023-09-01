What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹48.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is 18.3 and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is 3.27 as on .

What is the share price of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹46.75 as on .