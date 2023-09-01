Follow Us

FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.75 Closed
-0.28-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Futuristic Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.54₹49.00
₹46.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.80₹79.93
₹46.75
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹46.88
Volume
557

Futuristic Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.99
  • R251.22
  • R353.45
  • Pivot
    46.76
  • S144.53
  • S242.3
  • S340.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.0647.03
  • 1037.3348.63
  • 2035.1151.58
  • 5034.9653.43
  • 10030.3349.6
  • 20026.4343.21

Futuristic Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.08-23.06-21.6551.7943.6373.1516.15
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Futuristic Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Futuristic Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Futuristic Solutions Ltd.

Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016586 and registration number is 016586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mandeep Sandhu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepika Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Sandhu
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Dev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Taneja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Futuristic Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹48.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is 18.3 and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹46.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Futuristic Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹79.93 and 52-week low of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

