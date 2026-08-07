What is the share price of Futuristic Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Solutions is ₹41.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Futuristic Solutions? The Futuristic Solutions is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Solutions? The market cap of Futuristic Solutions is ₹43.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Futuristic Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Futuristic Solutions are ₹41.71 and ₹41.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Futuristic Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Solutions is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Futuristic Solutions is ₹33.25 as on .

How has the Futuristic Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Futuristic Solutions has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -12.74% for the past month, 13.47% over 3 months, -15.48% over 1 year, -10.69% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions are 16.34 and 2.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global