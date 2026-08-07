Here's the live share price of Futuristic Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Futuristic Solutions
|-5.20
|-12.74
|13.47
|-5.18
|-15.48
|-10.69
|11.69
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Futuristic Solutions has declined 15.48% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Futuristic Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.92
|44.04
|10
|44.37
|44.49
|20
|45.55
|45.05
|50
|44.9
|44.81
|100
|42.69
|44.64
|200
|46.07
|47.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Futuristic Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requi
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Futuristic Solutions - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30Th, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Fo
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Solutions - Book Closure As Per Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) , 2015
Source: Dion Global
Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016586 and registration number is 016586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Solutions is ₹41.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Futuristic Solutions is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Futuristic Solutions is ₹43.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Futuristic Solutions are ₹41.71 and ₹41.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Solutions is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Futuristic Solutions is ₹33.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Futuristic Solutions has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -12.74% for the past month, 13.47% over 3 months, -15.48% over 1 year, -10.69% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions are 16.34 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global