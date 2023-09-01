Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.08
|-23.06
|-21.65
|51.79
|43.63
|73.15
|16.15
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC016586 and registration number is 016586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹48.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is 18.3 and PB ratio of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹46.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹79.93 and 52-week low of Futuristic Solutions Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.