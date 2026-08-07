Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Futuristic Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURISTIC SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Futuristic Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.91 Closed
-4.95₹ -1.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Futuristic Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.91₹22.00
₹20.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹40.20
₹20.91
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹22.00
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Futuristic Securities		-5.3-34.62-41.95-45.94-41.33.6114.08
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Futuristic Securities has declined 41.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Futuristic Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Futuristic Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.2423.13
1024.6424.81
2028.527.63
5033.5131.07
10032.3631.01
20027.3328.31

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Futuristic Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Futuristic Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTFuturistic Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company.
Jul 03, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTFuturistic Sec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTFuturistic Sec. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTFuturistic Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTFuturistic Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Futuristic Securities

Futuristic Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1971PLC015137 and registration number is 015137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R K Saboo
    Director
  • Mr. A K Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jatwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Nandini Tirani Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Futuristic Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Futuristic Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Securities is ₹20.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Futuristic Securities?

The Futuristic Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Securities?

The market cap of Futuristic Securities is ₹4.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Futuristic Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Futuristic Securities are ₹22.00 and ₹20.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Futuristic Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Securities is ₹40.20 and 52-week low of Futuristic Securities is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Futuristic Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Futuristic Securities has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -34.62% for the past month, -41.95% over 3 months, -41.3% over 1 year, 3.61% across 3 years, and 14.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities are -1,608.46 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Futuristic Securities News

More Futuristic Securities News
Market Pulse