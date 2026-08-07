Here's the live share price of Futuristic Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Futuristic Securities
|-5.3
|-34.62
|-41.95
|-45.94
|-41.3
|3.61
|14.08
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Futuristic Securities has declined 41.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Futuristic Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.24
|23.13
|10
|24.64
|24.81
|20
|28.5
|27.63
|50
|33.51
|31.07
|100
|32.36
|31.01
|200
|27.33
|28.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Futuristic Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company.
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Sec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Sec. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Futuristic Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Futuristic Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1971PLC015137 and registration number is 015137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Securities is ₹20.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Futuristic Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Futuristic Securities is ₹4.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Futuristic Securities are ₹22.00 and ₹20.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Securities is ₹40.20 and 52-week low of Futuristic Securities is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Futuristic Securities has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -34.62% for the past month, -41.95% over 3 months, -41.3% over 1 year, 3.61% across 3 years, and 14.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities are -1,608.46 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global