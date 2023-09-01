Follow Us

Futuristic Securities Ltd. Share Price

FUTURISTIC SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.15 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Futuristic Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.15₹16.15
₹16.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.23₹22.23
₹16.15
Open Price
₹16.15
Prev. Close
₹16.15
Volume
2

Futuristic Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.15
  • R216.15
  • R316.15
  • Pivot
    16.15
  • S116.15
  • S216.15
  • S316.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.6316.8
  • 108.5317.45
  • 208.9618.08
  • 5010.0117.73
  • 10010.8816.01
  • 20011.2814.21

Futuristic Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.71-16.75-14.55-7.4078.8531.5139.83
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Futuristic Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Futuristic Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Futuristic Securities Ltd.

Futuristic Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1971PLC015137 and registration number is 015137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Saboo
    Director
  • Mr. A K Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jatwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Nandini Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Futuristic Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is ₹3.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is -34.43 and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Futuristic Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Securities Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Futuristic Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is ₹22.23 and 52-week low of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is ₹7.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

