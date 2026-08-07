What is the share price of Futuristic Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Securities is ₹20.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Futuristic Securities? The Futuristic Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Securities? The market cap of Futuristic Securities is ₹4.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Futuristic Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Futuristic Securities are ₹22.00 and ₹20.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Futuristic Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Futuristic Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Futuristic Securities is ₹40.20 and 52-week low of Futuristic Securities is ₹22.00 as on .

How has the Futuristic Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Futuristic Securities has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -34.62% for the past month, -41.95% over 3 months, -41.3% over 1 year, 3.61% across 3 years, and 14.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities are -1,608.46 and 2.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global