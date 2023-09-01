What is the Market Cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is ₹3.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is -34.43 and PB ratio of Futuristic Securities Ltd. is 2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Futuristic Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Futuristic Securities Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on .