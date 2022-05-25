Future Retail, Shree Cement among 111 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 63 scrips at fresh highs

Indian benchmark indices held marginal losses in noon deals as Asian Paints and IT stocks witnessed selling pressure. Private banking stocks, however, traded with firm gains. The BSE Sensex was down 200 points at 53,846, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 16,100 level. The broader markets were trading lower with steeper losses. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices pared gains and fell 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively. Among sectors, oil & gas, metal, realty, power, capital goods and IT index down 1-2%, while bank index is trading in the green. A total of 63 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while over 100 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Choice International, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Galaxy Bearings, Gorani Industries, GSS Infotech, Gujarat Terce Laboratories, Kapashi Commercials, Mehta Housing Finance, Nitin Castings, Rajnish Wellness, Sai Capital, Shish Industries, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Yashraj Containeurs, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Astral, Crompton Greaves, Divi’s Lab, Fino Payments Bank, Future Retail, Godrej Properties, IDBI Bank, JSW Holdings, JSW Steel, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lupin, Metropolis Healthcare, Info Edge (Naukri), Ramco Cements, Shree Cement, Tasty Bite Eatables, Tata Communications, Tata Steel, Wipro, Zensar Technologies were among the stocks that hit 52-week low.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 12 securities hit 52-week high on NSE today, while 107 were at fresh lows. Kohinoor Foods, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Shanti Overseas, Standard Industries, Venus Pipes and Tubes were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, AGS Transact Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms, Berger Paints, DCM Shriram Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Glenmark Life Sciences, HPCL, ICICI Securities, JSW Steel, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, New India Assurance Company, NMDC, Ramco Cements, Route Mobile, SAIL, Shree Cement, Teamlease Services, UTI Asset Management, Wipro were among the scrips at 52-week low.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Reliance, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex gainers, while Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, L&T, Infosys, Powergrid, M&M were the top losers. Meanwhile, in the Nifty pack, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Kotak Bank, Nestle India and NTPC were the top gainers, while Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, UPL and Apollo Hospitals were the laggards.