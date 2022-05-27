Future Retail, Muthoot Finance among 50 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 44 scrips at fresh highs

Indian benchmark indices were trading with gains on Friday, tracking upbeat cues from overseas. The BSE Sensex was up around 300 points at 54,530, and the NSE Nifty was 100 points higher at 16,250. The broader markets were outperforming the benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices up 1.1%. Sectorally, Nifty Bank, Financials, Media held strong gains, up around %. Nifty IT pared gains, and was up 1%. Meanwhile, Energy pack was severely weak, down 1.5%. Paradeep Phosphates made a tepid market debut with its shares getting listed at Rs 43.55 on the BSE, a 4% premium over its issue price of Rs 42 per share. A total of 44 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 50 stocks were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Atam Valves, Blue Dart Express, Galactico Corporate Services, Galaxy Bearings, GM Polyplast, Tierra Agrotech, Tamboli Capital, Shish Industries, Sanmit Infra, Rajnish Wellness, Mehta Housing Finace, Vivid Mercantile were among the stocks that hot 52-week on BSE. Meanwhile, 3M India, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Hawkins Cookers, Hester Biosciences, IPCA Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, Nesco, Piramal Enterprises, Sundaram Finance, Tierra Agrotech, Venus Pipes & Tubes were among the scrips at 52-week lows

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 11 securities hit 52-week high intraday, while 29 stocks were at fresh lows. Accuracy Shipping, Blue Dart Express, Kohinoor Foods, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Medico Remedies, Paradeep Phosphates, Shanti Overseas (India) and Standard Industries were the stocks at 52-week high on BSE. On the flip side, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Indigo Paints, IPCA Laboratories, Kritika Wires, Nippon India ETF NV20, Supreme Petrochem, Sundaram Finance were among the scrips that touched 52-week lows

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC, L&T, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex gainers, while Asian Paints, Tata Steel, NTPC, Powergrid, Reliance (RIL), Bharti Airtel, Titan and Nestle India were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while ONGC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and NTPC were the laggards.