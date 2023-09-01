What is the Market Cap of Future Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹162.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Future Retail Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Future Retail Ltd. is 0.14 as on .

What is the share price of Future Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Retail Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on .