Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Future Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC268269 and registration number is 268269. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6261.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹162.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Future Retail Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Future Retail Ltd. is 0.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Retail Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹4.30 and 52-week low of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.