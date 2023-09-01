Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Future Retail Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FUTURE RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.00 Closed
3.450.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Future Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.75₹3.00
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹4.30
₹3.00
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹2.90
Volume
23,08,335

Future Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.08
  • R23.17
  • R33.33
  • Pivot
    2.92
  • S12.83
  • S22.67
  • S32.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.63.15
  • 103.833.23
  • 203.713.18
  • 504.783.05
  • 1007.433.89
  • 20025.639.7

Future Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

Future Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Future Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
    Future Retail Limited has informed the Exchange about Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:50 AM

About Future Retail Ltd.

Future Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC268269 and registration number is 268269. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6261.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Biyani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rakesh Biyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gagan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jacob Mathew
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Future Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹162.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Future Retail Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Future Retail Ltd. is 0.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Future Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Retail Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹4.30 and 52-week low of Future Retail Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data