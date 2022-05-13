Future Retail, HDFC AMC among 75 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 42 scrips at fresh highs

Indian equity markets on Friday bounced back slightly from Thursday’s rout as the key benchmark indices were trading higher amid high volatility, mixed global cues. In noon deals, the BSE Sensex was up 600 points to 53,550, while the NSE Nifty 50 was around 16,000 level. The broader markets were outperforming the benchmarks with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising up to 2.2%. Sectorally, Metals, Auto, Media and Pharma indices on the Nifty led gains, rising up to 2 per cent. Remaining pockets were also firmly in green. Nifty IT, Realty, Energy and FMCG were other notable gainers. Over 40 stocks hit 52-week on BSE, while 75 scrips were at fresh lows intraday

Stocks that 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Avro India, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Gorani Industries, Mehta Housing Finance, Kohinoor Foods, One Global Service Provider, Prime Fresh, Silver Touch Technologies, Sunil Healthcare, Trans Financial Resources, V B Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Anjani Foods, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Dixon Technologies, Fermenta Biotech, Future Retail, Gillette India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indus Towers, Kanchi Karpooram, Mercury Laboratories, Panasonic Carbon India Co, The Ramco Cements, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Xelpmoc Design and Tech were among the stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 11 stocks hit 52-week high, while 51 securities touched new lows. Dangee Dums, Iris Clothings, Kanani Industries, Kohinoor Foods, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Silver Touch Technologies Limited were among scrips that touched fresh highs. Meanwhile, Akzo Nobel India, Bhartiya International, D.B.Corp, E2E Networks, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Hinduja Global Solutions, Honeywell Automation India, IndoStar Capital Finance, Modi Rubber, NCL Industries, Oriental Aromatics, Oracle Financial Services Software, Ritco Logistics, Somi Conveyor Beltings, Starteck Finance, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Suumaya Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on NSE.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HUL, Reliance Industries (RIL), L&T, ITC, IndiudInd Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were the losers. In the Nifty 50 pack, Tata Motors, M&M, Titan, Sun Pharma, Hero Motocorp were the top gainers, while NTPC, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel were the laggards.