What is the Market Cap of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹6,296.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is 14.56 and PB ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is 2.71 as on .

What is the share price of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹623.30 as on .