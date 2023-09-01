Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.29
|-6.25
|22.36
|56.27
|93.66
|93.66
|93.66
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|53,28,775
|1.02
|352.69
|SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|14,86,121
|2.25
|98.36
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|9,40,950
|1.5
|62.28
|Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund
|8,10,852
|3.6
|53.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|7,44,160
|1.72
|49.25
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|5,00,000
|3.41
|33.09
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|4,88,529
|0.46
|32.33
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|2,21,205
|0.17
|14.64
|Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund
|2,02,098
|1.25
|13.38
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|1,70,000
|1.34
|11.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65100DL1994PLC061287 and registration number is 061287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1151.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹6,296.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is 14.56 and PB ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is 2.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹623.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹691.00 and 52-week low of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹321.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.