Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FUSION MICRO FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹623.30 Closed
-1.1-6.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹618.10₹636.60
₹623.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹321.10₹691.00
₹623.30
Open Price
₹631.00
Prev. Close
₹630.25
Volume
1,11,212

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1633.55
  • R2642.6
  • R3648.6
  • Pivot
    627.55
  • S1618.5
  • S2612.5
  • S3603.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.96625.99
  • 1032.48617.68
  • 2016.24612.07
  • 506.5591.41
  • 1003.25547.48
  • 2001.620

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.29-6.2522.3656.2793.6693.6693.66
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund53,28,7751.02352.69
SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund14,86,1212.2598.36
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund9,40,9501.562.28
Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund8,10,8523.653.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund7,44,1601.7249.25
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund5,00,0003.4133.09
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services4,88,5290.4632.33
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund2,21,2050.1714.64
Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund2,02,0981.2513.38
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund1,70,0001.3411.25
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65100DL1994PLC061287 and registration number is 061287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1151.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Sachdev
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ostawal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kenneth Dan Vander Weele
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹6,296.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is 14.56 and PB ratio of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is 2.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹623.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹691.00 and 52-week low of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is ₹321.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

