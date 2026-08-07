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Fusion Klassroom Edutech Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUSION KLASSROOM EDUTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Fusion Klassroom Edutech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.00 Closed
2.52₹ 4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fusion Klassroom Edutech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.60₹178.50
₹163.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹163.00
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹159.00
Volume
9,57,600

Source: Dion Global

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.9-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.6-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.244.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.5-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.524.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.2-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.87.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.441.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.7-4.51-3.2212.381.157.946.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.4-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.8-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Physicswallah has declined 15.75% compared to peers like NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (93.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Physicswallah has underperformed peers relative to NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%) and Crizac (-9.37%).

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Share Holding Pattern

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Fusion Klassroom Edutech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:38 PM IST ISTFusion Klassroom - Listing of Equity Shares of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Fusion Klassroom Edutech

Fusion Klassroom Edutech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2016PLC287390 and registration number is 287390. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhruv Nikhil Javeri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhumil Nikhil Javeri
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Alka Nikhil Javeri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika Atul Dedhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Rameshchandra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fusion Klassroom Edutech Share Price

What is the share price of Fusion Klassroom Edutech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fusion Klassroom Edutech?

The Fusion Klassroom Edutech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fusion Klassroom Edutech?

The market cap of Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fusion Klassroom Edutech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fusion Klassroom Edutech are ₹178.50 and ₹161.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fusion Klassroom Edutech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fusion Klassroom Edutech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹0.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fusion Klassroom Edutech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fusion Klassroom Edutech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fusion Klassroom Edutech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fusion Klassroom Edutech are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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