Here's the live share price of Fusion Klassroom Edutech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.9
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.6
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.2
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.5
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.5
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.2
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.8
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.4
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.7
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.1
|57.9
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.4
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.8
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Physicswallah has declined 15.75% compared to peers like NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (93.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Physicswallah has underperformed peers relative to NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%) and Crizac (-9.37%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:38 PM IST IST
|Fusion Klassroom - Listing of Equity Shares of Fusion Klassroom Edutech Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Fusion Klassroom Edutech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2016PLC287390 and registration number is 287390. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fusion Klassroom Edutech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fusion Klassroom Edutech are ₹178.50 and ₹161.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fusion Klassroom Edutech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Fusion Klassroom Edutech is ₹0.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fusion Klassroom Edutech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fusion Klassroom Edutech are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global