Fusion CX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900WB2004PLC097921 and registration number is 097921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.