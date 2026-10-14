Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Fusion CX Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Fusion CX has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 14, 2026 and will close on Oct 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 275.00-289.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Fusion CX Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Fusion CX Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
L&T Technology Services		5.643.533.992.18-18.23-10.14-6.08
Netweb Technologies India		6.59.5514.8852.7329.9679.9840.89
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-0.99-2.21-8.415.1713.77-3.84-2.32
Sagility		1.09-2.725.545.69-4.1114.88.63
Firstsource Solutions		12.12.9610.0735.04-11.1120.327.01
eClerx Services		2.473.6818.1435.44-5.223.4121.27
eMudhra		-9.75-7.4620.2812.96-18.435.3816.3
RPSG Ventures		4.324.79-4.18-10.976.1714.04-1.78
Route Mobile		1.15-9.58-25.24-9.57-42.23-34.83-28.05
BLS E-Services		-7.09-3.5812.5984.6578.85-6.52-3.96
Protean eGov Technologies		-7.8929.885.9819.07-25.62-24.41-15.45
Aurum Proptech		2.296.811.9839.4541.2423.8728.92
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-2.42-6.52-22.99-32.93-52.43-10.671.16
One Point One Solutions		8.2850.2553.5562.5277.6434.8979.79
Hinduja Global Solutions		-0.77-6.03-14.09-10.22-27.46-28.94-24.13
Creative Newtech		1.51.6415.6978.475.2824.5431.43
Alldigi Tech		10.496.151.93.44-2.4713.0112.82
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.81-9.82-20.32-15.68-47.82-9.793.87
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-2.55-9.2-16.3-8.55-30.4425.866.49

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Fusion CX

Fusion CX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900WB2004PLC097921 and registration number is 097921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Dhanuka
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Kishore Saraogi
    Managing Director & COO
  • Mr. Ritesh Chakraborty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bradley Tyler Call
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Saagarika Ghoshal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Banka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Michael Daniel Lamm
    Independent Director

Fusion CX News

More Fusion CX News
Market Pulse