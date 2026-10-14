Fusion CX has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 14, 2026 and will close on Oct 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹275.00-289.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|L&T Technology Services
|5.64
|3.53
|3.99
|2.18
|-18.23
|-10.14
|-6.08
|Netweb Technologies India
|6.5
|9.55
|14.88
|52.73
|29.96
|79.98
|40.89
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-0.99
|-2.21
|-8.4
|15.17
|13.77
|-3.84
|-2.32
|Sagility
|1.09
|-2.72
|5.54
|5.69
|-4.11
|14.8
|8.63
|Firstsource Solutions
|12.1
|2.96
|10.07
|35.04
|-11.11
|20.32
|7.01
|eClerx Services
|2.47
|3.68
|18.14
|35.44
|-5.2
|23.41
|21.27
|eMudhra
|-9.75
|-7.46
|20.28
|12.96
|-18.43
|5.38
|16.3
|RPSG Ventures
|4.32
|4.79
|-4.18
|-10.97
|6.17
|14.04
|-1.78
|Route Mobile
|1.15
|-9.58
|-25.24
|-9.57
|-42.23
|-34.83
|-28.05
|BLS E-Services
|-7.09
|-3.58
|12.59
|84.65
|78.85
|-6.52
|-3.96
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-7.89
|29.88
|5.98
|19.07
|-25.62
|-24.41
|-15.45
|Aurum Proptech
|2.29
|6.81
|1.98
|39.45
|41.24
|23.87
|28.92
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-2.42
|-6.52
|-22.99
|-32.93
|-52.43
|-10.67
|1.16
|One Point One Solutions
|8.28
|50.25
|53.55
|62.52
|77.64
|34.89
|79.79
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-0.77
|-6.03
|-14.09
|-10.22
|-27.46
|-28.94
|-24.13
|Creative Newtech
|1.5
|1.64
|15.69
|78.4
|75.28
|24.54
|31.43
|Alldigi Tech
|10.49
|6.15
|1.9
|3.44
|-2.47
|13.01
|12.82
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-0.81
|-9.82
|-20.32
|-15.68
|-47.82
|-9.79
|3.87
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-2.55
|-9.2
|-16.3
|-8.55
|-30.44
|25.86
|6.49
Source: Dion Global
Fusion CX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900WB2004PLC097921 and registration number is 097921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global