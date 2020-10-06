  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fund raising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh cr in August

By: |
October 6, 2020 6:45 PM

The funds have been mopped-up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to Rs 66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities.According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to Rs 66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities.

Companies garnered more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August, a surge of 64 per cent from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments emerging as the most preferred route for financing business needs.

The funds have been mopped-up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

Related News

According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August as compared to Rs 66,915 crore in July 2020 by way of issuing equity and debt securities.

Out of the cumulative Rs 1.1 lakh crore garnered in August, Rs 58,419 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and Rs 45,471 crore through private placement of equity, which include qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential allotment routes.

A total of Rs 42,725 crore and Rs 2,746 crore were raised through QIP and issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis, respectively.

In comparison, corporates had mobilised just Rs 2,882 crore from private placement of equities in July.

When it comes to raising funds through public issuance in August, Rs 6,096 crore was raised through rights issue and Rs 11.5 crore by SMEs’ initial share-sales.

There was no public issue of corporate bonds in the month of August 2020. However, during July 2020, there was one public issue of corporate bonds amounting to Rs 160 crore, the data showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Fund raising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh cr in August
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty gain for 4th straight session as bulls dominate D-Street; key things from today’s trade
2Financials drive Sensex higher; buy these 5 BFSI stocks for 10-12% upside potential in short-term
35 high conviction Nifty 50 shares to buy; top large-cap growth picks amid volatility