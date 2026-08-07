Here's the live share price of Fruition Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fruition Venture
|6.33
|47.20
|37.35
|29.58
|48.72
|15.93
|41.96
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fruition Venture has gained 48.72% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Fruition Venture has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.41
|44.15
|10
|41.72
|42.68
|20
|38.55
|40.26
|50
|34.82
|37.28
|100
|35.8
|36.39
|200
|35.37
|36.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fruition Venture saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Fruition Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Fruition Venture - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mr. Amit Jain As A Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Fruition Venture - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Fruition Venture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Fruition Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Fruition Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC058824 and registration number is 058824. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fruition Venture is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fruition Venture is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fruition Venture is ₹18.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fruition Venture are ₹46.00 and ₹41.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fruition Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fruition Venture is ₹48.43 and 52-week low of Fruition Venture is ₹26.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fruition Venture has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, 47.2% for the past month, 37.35% over 3 months, 48.72% over 1 year, 15.93% across 3 years, and 41.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fruition Venture are -18.73 and 3.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global