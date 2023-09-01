Follow Us

Fruition Venture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FRUITION VENTURE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.68 Closed
1.980.79
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fruition Venture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.68₹40.68
₹40.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.75₹52.55
₹40.68
Open Price
₹40.68
Prev. Close
₹39.89
Volume
1,500

Fruition Venture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.68
  • R240.68
  • R340.68
  • Pivot
    40.68
  • S140.68
  • S240.68
  • S340.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.4838.3
  • 1027.4436.42
  • 2022.2734.53
  • 5014.6933.67
  • 10012.5833.89
  • 20011.8131.99

Fruition Venture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.1926.9743.4912.22352.00408.50332.77
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Fruition Venture Ltd. Share Holdings

Fruition Venture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fruition Venture Ltd.

Fruition Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC058824 and registration number is 058824. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanhit Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarsem Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepika Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunit Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fruition Venture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fruition Venture Ltd.?

The market cap of Fruition Venture Ltd. is ₹16.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fruition Venture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fruition Venture Ltd. is 32.7 and PB ratio of Fruition Venture Ltd. is 3.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fruition Venture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fruition Venture Ltd. is ₹40.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fruition Venture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fruition Venture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fruition Venture Ltd. is ₹52.55 and 52-week low of Fruition Venture Ltd. is ₹8.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

