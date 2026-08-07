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Fruition Venture Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRUITION VENTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Fruition Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.00 Closed
4.26₹ 1.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fruition Venture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.92₹46.00
₹46.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.20₹48.43
₹46.00
Open Price
₹42.01
Prev. Close
₹44.12
Volume
888

Source: Dion Global

Fruition Venture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fruition Venture		6.3347.2037.3529.5848.7215.9341.96
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fruition Venture has gained 48.72% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Fruition Venture has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Fruition Venture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fruition Venture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.4144.15
1041.7242.68
2038.5540.26
5034.8237.28
10035.836.39
20035.3736.93

Source: Dion Global

Fruition Venture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fruition Venture saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fruition Venture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTFruition Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTFruition Venture - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mr. Amit Jain As A Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
Jul 21, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTFruition Venture - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTFruition Venture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTFruition Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Fruition Venture

Fruition Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC058824 and registration number is 058824. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shefali Kesarwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Singh Tomar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fruition Venture Share Price

What is the share price of Fruition Venture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fruition Venture is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fruition Venture?

The Fruition Venture is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fruition Venture?

The market cap of Fruition Venture is ₹18.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fruition Venture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fruition Venture are ₹46.00 and ₹41.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fruition Venture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fruition Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fruition Venture is ₹48.43 and 52-week low of Fruition Venture is ₹26.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fruition Venture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fruition Venture has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, 47.2% for the past month, 37.35% over 3 months, 48.72% over 1 year, 15.93% across 3 years, and 41.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fruition Venture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fruition Venture are -18.73 and 3.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fruition Venture News

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